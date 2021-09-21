“As a teenager I had a poster of her in my room”

Destiny sometimes travels strange roads. Machine Gun Kelly, now 31, had a poster from Megan Fox hung in his bedroom during his adolescence, many years before he managed to conquer her and experience a fiery love affair with her. Nothing surprising, actually: who knows how many kids had a poster of the actress of Transformers… On the other hand she has always been a sex symbol of American cinema.

“The photo was for her photo shoot in GQ“Machine Gun Kelly said in an interview with GQ, referring to sexy shots 2008 by the actress. Megan Fox had been immortalized in a bikini biting into cherries. A classmate of the rapper told the magazine that MGK even swore he would marry her someday. The poster, however, was not enough to testify the man’s devotion to the actress. In fact, the rapper has tattooed the logo of the Decepticons, one of the factions of the characters of Transformers.

To date the two artists are truly in love with each other, MGK defines the actress as her first true love. MGK and Megan met on the film set Midnight in the Switchgrass last March, but only confirmed their relationship in July 2020, before she had to formalize the divorce with Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox boyfriend: the sexiest and craziest couple in Hollywood?

“I think if I had a word to describe what I’m doing right now, it would be lonely runningMGK said. We do not know exactly what, but we can certainly say that the couple never gets bored, they are always ‘on the run’ and ready to try new things. The last adventure was thehallucinogenic experience in Costa Rica, due to the intake of a particular substance called ayahuasca. Definitely a trip they won’t easily forget!