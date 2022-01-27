“As an actor I play a role. As a musician I just want to play my rock”

Oplà, here we are really in another dimension, no social media, no stories on Instagram instead of music. “Here you play first and then you do the rest” Welcome to Kiefer Sutherland’s folk rock, “no sorry this is pure American rock” he explains, speaking from Los Angeles and, in fact, introducing the album coming from the other dimension that is called Bloor street in homage to a famous street in Toronto where he grew up: “It is the place where I gave my first kiss and where I took them for the first time” he explains with a beautiful voice set because he is also a voice actor, as well as what an actor and also a rebel given the arrests and addictions. And the gossip cases, such as the marriage with Julia Roberts canceled in 1991 three days before the ceremony. Or the popularity that gave him this simple qualification: in 2009 he was “the highest paid television actor in the world” with over half a million dollars per episode. Not bad, huh. Son of the legendary Donald, born in 1935 and Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 2017, he is now above all a musician with three records to his credit and quite a few concerts. But he has made a name for himself as an actor from Joel Schumacher’s Lost Boys to Young Guns and The Three Musketeers to the role of Jack Bauer in the award-winning series 24. In short, he’s spoiled for choice.

Excuse me, Kiefer Sutherland, do you feel more like an actor or a musician?

“What is the difference?”.

In one case it is recited, in the other it is played.

“In reality, I try to always be the same. Either way, I drop myself into a story. I enter the role. In character. And that’s what I like. I tell stories. If I’m on set, I act them. If I’m in front of a microphone, I’ll sing them. “

She is super popular but her Bloor street record is really a leap into a parallel dimension.

“Maybe outside of North America it can really look like that. In reality in my part these are sounds linked to tradition and always present in the collective imagination ».

So let’s define this imaginary.

“Maybe the first song I remember is My Sharona by Knack, then I grew up with Ac / Dc, Marvin Gaye, The Band, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Van Halen.”

In fact, from Two Stepping in time to Chasing the rain his record makes us imagine The States of the province and the long highways.

“Well, I think Jackson Browne and Bob Seger are two important reference points.”

We are very far from what kids are listening to today.

“Should I be happy with it?”

Today it is liquid music. There is the algorithm.

“The progress”.

In short, Spotify’s streaming (and orientation) wins.

“Could be. But I feel like saying something ».

Please.

“When I play Van Morrison or The Band music at home, my kids stop doing what they’re doing and start listening. For me that music can be important and fascinating because it was what I listened to when I was young (he will turn 56 in December – ed). But for them? They were not even there when Aerosmith exploded in American stadiums in the seventies ».

They will listen to hip hop.

“Even that. But it matters to me up to a point. I am not competing with anyone who is popular on the radio right now. It’s not really my match! ».

So what is your championship?

“Bring the songs we composed in the studio to the stage.”

In the manner of the great rock stars of the past.

“When we play live, we feel good and try to do our best every time, night after night.”

But now with Covid it is much more complicated to play live.

«And to say that I started composing this record in the early days of the lockdown and I was really optimistic. So this is a positive record, despite all that we are all experiencing and going through in our countries ».

Keifer Sutherland, sooner or later will you have to decide what to do when you grow up?

“But why? I am both a musician and an actor. Indeed, if I really have to tell him, in March I will start another film ».

And the concerts?

«As soon as possible, I will undoubtedly return to the stage with my band. After all, for us the real holiday is going on tour and doing forty concerts in a row ».