News

“As an American I am ashamed”, for Joe Biden there are also criticisms from Angelina Jolie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actress Angelina Jolie harshly attacked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the Afghan question. Here are his words.

The words of Angelina Jolie

The Afghanistan question is taking hold in the world, after the return to power of the Taliban with the capture of Kabul, almost twenty years after the armed intervention in the country by the international community led by the United States. Against the decision, and the modalities, of the withdrawal of US troops from the country, a large section of the population has lashed out and has harshly criticized the Biden administration. Among them, even some beloved Hollywood stars, such as the actress Angelina Jolie.

For years engaged in the defense of civil rights, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, in an interview with Time Magazine, attacked Joe Biden hard: “As an American I am ashamed of the way we started. I believed we were doing the right thing, standing side by side with the Afghans and fighting for a noble cause. As we move away from Afghanistan, it is difficult to maintain that trust ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also —–> Offenses against Massimiliano Allegri on social media, Ambra Angiolini bursts out against a haters

The attack on Joe Biden

It’s still: “Whatever your opinion on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it shouldn’t have ended this way.”

Read also —–> Gilles Rocca and Miriam Galanti, is it over? The truth of her friend Guenda Goria

In addition, Angelina Jolie criticized the US administration for the lack of projects for the protection of the Afghan population, especially women, who have been targeted by the Taliban. He concluded: “Giving up the idea of ​​a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban and abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand. “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

815
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
802
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
798
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
619
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
597
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
563
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
531
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
425
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
406
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
387
News

Polkadot (DOT) prices increased by 100%, derivatives data show more room for upside Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance
To Top