“As an American I am ashamed”, for Joe Biden there are also criticisms from Angelina Jolie

The actress Angelina Jolie harshly attacked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the Afghan question. Here are his words.

The words of Angelina Jolie

The Afghanistan question is taking hold in the world, after the return to power of the Taliban with the capture of Kabul, almost twenty years after the armed intervention in the country by the international community led by the United States. Against the decision, and the modalities, of the withdrawal of US troops from the country, a large section of the population has lashed out and has harshly criticized the Biden administration. Among them, even some beloved Hollywood stars, such as the actress Angelina Jolie.

For years engaged in the defense of civil rights, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, in an interview with Time Magazine, attacked Joe Biden hard: “As an American I am ashamed of the way we started. I believed we were doing the right thing, standing side by side with the Afghans and fighting for a noble cause. As we move away from Afghanistan, it is difficult to maintain that trust ”.

The attack on Joe Biden

It’s still: “Whatever your opinion on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it shouldn’t have ended this way.”

In addition, Angelina Jolie criticized the US administration for the lack of projects for the protection of the Afghan population, especially women, who have been targeted by the Taliban. He concluded: “Giving up the idea of ​​a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban and abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand. “.