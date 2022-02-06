as Angelo Licheri with Alfredino Rampi- Corriere.it

One of the volunteers who tried to save little Rayan had left southern Morocco to reach the Rif mountains, to try to save the child. he was hailed, on social media, as the hero of the desert. And now I will face the same nightmares of Angelo Licheri, who tried to save Alfredino Rampi

Ali Sahroui, as the AFP agency calls him; the Hero of the desert, as they call him in Morocco, one of the dozens of rescuers who arrived in recent days to try to save Rayan, the 5-year-old boy who fell into a well while playing, on Tuesday, in front of his house, in the mountains del Rif, Morocco.

Didn’t get to touch him, as he did Angelo Licheri with Alfredino Rampi. I tried to grab him by the undershirt, but I felt he was giving in, she told Giusi Fasano that she interviewed him in 2019 for 7, then I went away and said “hello little one”. But the nightmares – easy to imagine – will not stop haunting him.

According to the agencies, it comes from Erfoud, in southern Morocco. She is about 50 years old, ed specialist in well drilling. A valuable profession, especially in areas where water is so scarce.

As soon as he learned of what had happened to Rayan, he made himself available. departed from Erfoud, covering almost all of Morocco, from south to north, to share the secrets of the wells with the technicians who were already at work. He would be the idea of ​​the connecting tunnel between the crater and the point where Rayan had fallen.

When the bulldozers left, it was time for Ali, who with other young people dug by hand until the end. A work of hours: Ali entered the crater on Friday, around 6 pm, only to leave it on Saturday, once the operation was completed.

Applauded by the crowd every time he looked outto drink a sip of water or to catch your breath: his photo went viral on social media.

He helped shape the tunnel that was supposed to represent the escape route for Rayan: and which instead turned into his last path.

We do not know if he has already left, or if he intends to attend little Rayan’s funeral.

But everyone’s thoughts, observing him, went to the words of Licheri, who passed away a few months ago.

He too – Sardinian from Gavoi – had suddenly left where he lived in Rome to reach Vermicino. He was a delivery boy for a printing shop, followed the start of the story in front of the screen, like 32 million other viewers. As Giusi Fasano wrote here: he stayed in front of the screen for two days until on the evening of June 12 he said to the woman who was then his wife: “I’m going out to get my cigarettes.” And she: “Dinner will be ready in half an hour”. She saw him go out of her and-confess after-a thought spontaneously came to her: “Do you want to see that that madman wants to go to Vermicino …”. In the previous hours she had seen him in front of the mirror doing strange contortions with his arms up. “What are you doing?” she had asked her. “Nothing, a little gymnastics,” he replied. But what else could that strange gymnastics be if not imaginary rehearsals of movements in the well? She said nothing but understood.

I didn’t even know where that place was, he said, still at 7. “I just remember that I did every possible infraction to get there. I made the last stretch on foot, I arrived in front of the block and they didn’t let me pass, but I would not have yielded for the world. So I walked along a road that led to the well and, like a thief, I passed through the middle of a vineyard until I came in front of it. There was a cordon of soldiers and I said to myself: and now What do I do? To what stopped me I said that the fire chief was waiting for me: can you go and tell him that Angelo has arrived? Alfredino. To the head of the fire brigade I said: I’m small, let me get off. And he: she’s too emotional. She has some illness, some problem … I interrupted him. I said to him: look, I’m fine, I just want My determination was stronger than theirs no in the end I won it.

I wiped the mud from his little eyes and mouth and started making promises that I would certainly keep. I told him: I have three children and one younger than you. They all have bicycles. Do you know what we do? As soon as we go out I buy one for you too, you will see that you will be proud of this new bike. And then I’ll also buy you a little boat, they told me that you know how to fish well … He emitted that rattle that here, in my head … ”

He harnessed it a first time and gave the signal to the team on the surface. But the tug was too strong and the strap slipped out of his arms. He put it back on and they tried again but this time it was the carabiner that came loose. I tried to take him by the elbows but nothing, he couldn’t. Eventually I grabbed him by the wrists and in an attempt to pull him up I broke his left one. I heard a slight moan. He had no strength left, poor creature. I told him: after all the suffering you have endured, it was just me that hurt you even more. After several unsuccessful attempts, the last one I made was to take him by the tank top, but as soon as they started to pull I felt that he gave way … So I gave him a kiss and I came away. Hello little one “.