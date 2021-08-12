As Ariana Grande strongly wanted “her friend” Demi Lovato to have her own manager

Since Demi Lovato changed managers in 2019, his career is managed by Scooter Braun, the same one that also deals with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber since their beginnings in music.

Now Braun has said that it was thanks to his other famous client, Ariana, that he decided to collaborate with Demi!

“I saw that [Demi] she was scared, who thought no one would take her” began the man on the pages of the New York Times, referring to their first meeting.

At this point, he decided to seek advice from the star to “34+35“: “I asked Ariana’s opinion And she said, ‘Let me go to have a coffee with her‘“.

Ariana Grande’s okay was very sweet: “When she got home, she sent me this message: ‘You have to take it, she is my friend. I want to make sure it’s safe‘” said Scooter Braun.

In the past, Demi Lovato had explained that he feared that no one wanted to manage his career anymore:

“I was terrified of a rejection. With the overdose so in public, I didn’t know if anyone else would want me after that.”







Meanwhile, the two stars have never stopped supporting each other, as when Ariana Grande had made a friend’s birthday special and colleague or vice versa when Demi Lovato he had publicly applauded the featuring with Lady Gaga “Rain On Me”.

Fast forward to today, very soon we will hear a musical collaboration: in the album by Demi Lovato, “Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” to be released on April 2nd, there will be a duet with Ariana Grande.

