As BA.2 grows in the US, experts look to other countries

(CNN) — After weeks in free fall, new COVID-19 cases are beginning to level off in the US, as the BA.2 subvariant continues its ascent.

BA.2 caused about 35% of US cases last week, up from 22% the week before, according to new estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) released Tuesday.

At the same time, new COVID-19 cases are flat or rising in about 19 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Some of the states seeing increases: New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Jersey are in the Northeast regions where the CDC estimates BA.2 is now causing more than half of new Covid-19 cases. .

Health officials have warned that overall Covid-19 infections could rise in the US in a few weeks, paralleling trends in the UK and Europe.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we see an uptick,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a live interview Tuesday with The Washington Post. “I really don’t see, unless something changes drastically, that there’s a big increase,” he said.

In the UK, where BA.2 now accounts for 85% of new infections, cases are up 20% week on week. Hospitalizations were up about 22% compared to the previous week. Deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test are up about 17%, according to the most recent government figures.

On Tuesday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington said its model does not predict a further rise in Covid-19 cases “similar to what we have seen in parts of Europe,” Ali said on Twitter. Mokdad, professor of global medicine at IHME. Instead, he said, his models suggest that after the end of March there will be a steady decline in Covid-19 transmission in the US.

Highly contagious, but not more serious

BA.2 is technically classified as part of the omicron family of viruses, but genetically this strain is very different, with around 40 mutations separating it from its cousin, BA.1. That makes it as different from the original omicron as the alpha, beta, and delta variants were from each other.

It is more contagious than omicron’s BA.1, which was already an extremely contagious virus with a basic reproduction number, or R-zero, of around 8, according to William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. , which means that a single infected person could be expected to transmit the disease to an average of 8 others.

Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist at the University of South Australia, pegged the basic reproduction number for BA.2 at around 12. “That puts it pretty close to measles, the most contagious disease we know of,” he wrote on Twitter on March 10. .

Although BA.2 is more contagious, it does not appear to cause more severe illness. And while it escapes some of the immune protection created by previous vaccinations and infections, it doesn’t seem to do it any more than BA.1.

Hanage says that at the population level, omicron is much more manageable than delta, but it’s not harmless.

“The reason that omicron BA.2 and BA.1 are a problem is because of the large number of infections they cause,” Hanage said.

Will BA.2 cause a tidal wave or wave?

BA.2 wave contours have looked very different in different countries. BA.2 has caused a spike in cases and deaths in Hong Kong, where many older people were hesitant to get vaccinated, but in South Africa, where it arrived on the heels of the big BA.1 surge in that country, it barely made a ripple: causing that cases stabilize instead of going up.

What BA.2 can do in the US remains an open question.

The UK has offered some clues about the trajectory of variants in the past. But there are key differences.

Working to its advantage, the UK is more vaccinated than the US. Among those over 12 years of age, 86% of the population have received two doses of a vaccine, while more than two-thirds have received a third dose or a booster dose. In the US, 74% of people over the age of 12 have received two doses of a vaccine, but only 46% have received a booster.

But the UK also has its own challenges, says Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an infectious disease specialist and executive associate dean at the Emory School of Medicine. “They have a much, much larger population than we do,” he says.

In the UK, 19% of people are over 65, according to a UK government report. In the US, older people make up about 16% of the population.

Del Rio says that while it wasn’t much fun at the time, “the good news is that we had a huge increase in omicron in the US. Millions of people got infected,” he says.

“And between the number of people infected and the number of people who have already been vaccinated, we estimate that about 73% to 75% of the population has some degree of immunity,” he says.

Leaving about 25% of Americans vulnerable to the BA.2 virus because they couldn’t or didn’t produce antibodies.

“So I think we’re going to have an increase, but it’s not going to be a severe increase,” Del Rio says, though he’s still concerned about the 25% of Americans who are unprotected.

qatar tracks

Other intriguing clues about the shape of a BA.2 wave come from Qatar, a Middle Eastern country that has used roughly the same mix of vaccines as the US.

Qatar has been living with BA.2 as the dominant virus since Christmas. They also saw a large increase in omicrons that peaked in mid-January, followed by a sharp decline in cases.

In a series of recent studies, Laith Abu-Raddad and his co-authors at Weill Cornell University in Qatar have been estimating the protection conferred by mRNA vaccines, as well as by previous infections.

What they found is that two doses of the mRNA vaccines offer moderate protection against symptoms, in the range of 36% to 50%. But that protection only lasted about four months. After four months, the protection became negligible, and after seven months, their studies found that vaccinated people were actually slightly more likely to get sick than unvaccinated people, perhaps because they had a false sense of security.

“Vaccinated people don’t behave in the same way as unvaccinated people. You know, they think they’re protected, so this could expose them,” Abu-Raddad said.

Even though protection against infection faded dramatically over time, people who were vaccinated continued to have good protection against hospitalizations and deaths, ranging from 70% to 80%, he said, and jumped to around 90% with a reinforcement.

“The best thing anyone can do at the moment is get a backup,” Abu-Raddad said. “The boosters bring protection from infection back to what it used to be about 60%, which is great,” though it fades over time, he said. “But what’s really amazing about the effectiveness of boosters is that they pretty much eliminate the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19,” he added.

In a separate study, Abu-Raddad and his team also looked at the protection of a BA.1 infection against BA.2. That protection was even stronger and longer lasting than two doses of an mRNA vaccine, in the 90% range, she said.

“So actually that’s another reason to think that even if there is a wave, it’s not going to be as bad as people may fear,” he said.

Immunity after infection declines much more slowly, he says. In a new study, which followed people who were infected with both alpha and beta variants, they still had 50% protection against omicron reinfection up to a year later.

Abu-Raddad believes that the difference is that the immunity created by an infection remains in the tissues of the mouth and nose, while the antibodies created by vaccination are raised throughout the body and do not remain elevated for so long in these tissues that they encounter the virus for the first time.

Will there be a fourth dose for older people?

One thing Abu-Raddad’s research cannot reveal is how well immunity is maintained for older people. Qatar is a young country. Less than 10% of the population is over the age of 50, he says, so they couldn’t tell if vaccines continued to work as well for older people as they did for younger people.

Del Rio suspects that the effectiveness of the vaccine in older people decreases more and faster than in younger people.

“I predict that the CDC in the next week or two will recommend a fourth dose for people over 65. If you’re 65 and get infected, you could still have very serious illness despite being vaccinated,” he said.