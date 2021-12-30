AS – Barcelona want Morata. Contact between Xavi and the Juventus striker

Alvaro Morata is the number one goal for the Barcelona attack. The Spanish newspaper reported the news AS which speaks of a negotiation already started between the Catalan club, the player currently at Juventus but owned by Atletico Madrid and his agent Juanma Lopez.

The Juventus number nine, we read, would be an explicit request from the Blaugrana coach Xavi who would have already contacted the Juventus striker directly to understand his position in Turin, finding himself facing a situation that is not exactly satisfactory for the latter, with Barcelona being considered an excellent possibility for the future.

Xavi would then have made it clear to Morata that his engagement would not be only for the second part of the season and, therefore, not with the loan formula. A hypothesis, that of the outright purchase, which could also be favored by the fact that Atletico Madrid has yet to redeem the card of Antoine Griezmann from the Catalans: a figure that, therefore, could be “discounted” thanks to the inclusion of the former Real Madrid center forward.

However, there is still no contact between Barcelona and Juventus.