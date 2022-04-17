As beautiful as her mother! Daughter of Marlene Favela is already a professional model at 2 years old: PHOTOS

For Marlene Favela there is no one more special in this world than your little daughter Bella Seeley, who at his young age is already a star in social networks.

The most recent photos of the little girl caused a sensation due to the ease with which she poses and, above all, wears her impeccable outfit chosen by the protagonist of “Wild Cat”.

Related news

At just 2 and a half years old, Bella knows how to pose like a professional, which is why her Instagram account already has 326 thousand followers.

The last photo published on her profile caused a stir among her followers, in the snapshots it may be that the little girl enjoying a sunny day and on the shore of what looks like a lake.

Like a true fashonista, Bella wore a spring outfit, with a bag and hat included, and as expected, Internet users filled her with compliments.

“Wow, what a beautiful girl”, “Every day more beautiful”, “She lights up every place where she appears”, “Precious little doll”, “I die of love”, “How tall she is, beautiful like her mother”, it reads between the comments.

In addition, the daughter of George Seely also has her own online store ‘Bellaseelystore’, which was created by her mother.

Among the products that users can find there are bags, backpacks, dolls and even beauty products such as dryers and hair straighteners.

This venture is having a great response, so far the account already has more than 40 thousand followers.