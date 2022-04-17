Entertainment

As beautiful as her mother! Daughter of Marlene Favela is already a professional model at 2 years old: PHOTOS

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

For Marlene Favela there is no one more special in this world than your little daughter Bella Seeley, who at his young age is already a star in social networks.

The most recent photos of the little girl caused a sensation due to the ease with which she poses and, above all, wears her impeccable outfit chosen by the protagonist of “Wild Cat”.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

robbed for the second time in 10 days in the same minimarket and injured the employee

6 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Messi and Neymar fired to keep Mbappé

8 mins ago

7 Facts You Didn’t Know About “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

18 mins ago

Ralf Rangnick says more about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button