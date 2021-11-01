“As big as two football fields.” It will travel at 35,000 km / h

There NASA recently issued a notice about a new one giant asteroid which will pass close to the Land. Officially called 2017 TS3, the space object will pass close to our planet tomorrow, Wednesday 2 November. As revealed by the US space agency website, 2017 TS3 has an approximate diameter of 220 meters. In a simple comparison, the size of the asteroid equates to an approximately 55-story building or that of two football fields.

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the gigantic celestial body currently travels at a speed of 35,000 km / h, According to the information, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA), fortunately there is no risk of collision. As reported by the Center for calculating the orbits of asteroids and comets and their probability of impact on the Earth (CNEOS), the asteroid should therefore cross our planet safely.

SJ20 2017- October 25: A relatively smaller asteroid, SJ20 will pass by at a distance of 7.1 million kms TS3 2017- November 2: With a size ranging from 98m to 220m, TS3 will clear the Earth at a distance of 5.3 million kms#IndiaNarrative pic.twitter.com/sa93GpNpTB – INDIA NARRATIVE (@india_narrative) October 16, 2021

