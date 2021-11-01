Tech

“As big as two football fields.” It will travel at 35,000 km / h

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 52 1 minute read

There NASA recently issued a notice about a new one giant asteroid which will pass close to the Land. Officially called 2017 TS3, the space object will pass close to our planet tomorrow, Wednesday 2 November. As revealed by the US space agency website, 2017 TS3 has an approximate diameter of 220 meters. In a simple comparison, the size of the asteroid equates to an approximately 55-story building or that of two football fields.

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the gigantic celestial body currently travels at a speed of 35,000 km / h, According to the information, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA), fortunately there is no risk of collision. As reported by the Center for calculating the orbits of asteroids and comets and their probability of impact on the Earth (CNEOS), the asteroid should therefore cross our planet safely.

Last updated: Monday 1 November 2021, 17:03

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 52 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Google is convinced of the new “Internet” panel of Android 12, more news is coming

3 hours ago

PlayStation Plus November 2021: Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur and PS VR

2 days ago

If this one from Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t the perfect video for Halloween, we don’t know what it is

8 hours ago

OnePlus is ahead of its time and kicks off “Black Friday”: the best offers available

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button