As Bitcoin outflows persist, institutional investors are betting on Solana

Institutional investors are investing heavily in Solana (SOL), accounting for a third of the inflows in crypto investment products invested last week.

According to the report Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly CoinShares on August 23, $ 7.1 million went into Solana investment products between August 15 and August 20.

Despite the slight 1.4% rise for SOL on spot markets over the same period, the currency gained 130% over the past month: from $ 33.60 on August 1st, it reached $ 77.30 at the time of writing. this article.

The CoinShares report notes that institutional cryptocurrency investment products have countered a six-week trend of outflows – about $ 21 million entered the industry last week.

Cardano Tracking (ADA) products are the second most popular of the week, recording inflows totaling $ 6.4 million. Finally, there are additional inflows of $ 3.2 million in products that trace Ethereum (ETH), 1.8 million in Litecoin (LTC) and 1.1 million in Polkadot (DOT).

Flows in assets. Source: CoinShares

Institutional BTC products have seen outflows of $ 2.8 million over the past seven days, marking the seventh consecutive week of outflows for the leading cryptocurrency. Over the same period, BTC corrected by 6%.

The report found that the value of assets under management (AUM) by issuers of crypto investment products rose to $ 57.3 billion at this week’s recovery, marking the highest level since the peak of around $ 66 billion. dollars during the mid-May bull market peak.

Grayscale, the leading institutional asset manager, accounts for three-quarters of the AUM of the industry, with $ 42.6 billion.

However, flows between asset providers were mixed: Coinshares XBT and ETC Issuance funds suffered losses of $ 9.5 million and $ 9.4 million. In contrast, 21shares, CoinShares Physical, and 3iQ recorded inflows of $ 21.8 million, $ 14.7 million, and $ 10.8 million, respectively.