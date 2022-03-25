As bodies of Russian soldiers pile up, Ukraine uses facial recognition software to identify them | The World | D.W.

With temperatures rising in Ukraine, as frost melts and the ground thaws, the bodies of Russian soldiers scattered across the landscape have become a problem in several combat zones.

NATO estimated this Wednesday (03.23.2022) that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in four weeks of war, where the fierce resistance of the country’s defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it was seeking.

Now, Ukraine is turning to facial recognition software to identify the bodies of dead Russian soldiers and locate their families to inform them of their deaths, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister told Reuters exclusively.

Governor of Mikolaiv: “We are not beasts”

Vitali Kim, the governor of the Mikolaiv region in the south, one of the first to be attacked by Russian forces, has asked locals to bag the bodies and refrigerate them. “We are not beasts,” he appealed to citizens who have lost many of their own, according to CNN.

A man on crutches walks past the remains of a Russian military vehicle.

“The problem is that they don’t always take the body away,” Kim said in a video message on Telegram on Saturday, according to The Washington Post. “Dogs don’t eat that much. Same with wolves,” he added.

The Ukrainian government has also said that the Russian military was running mobile crematoria to burn its dead, while Ukrainian railways have provided the military with refrigerated railcars to transport the dead to Russia, according to CNN.

But Russia has not yet sent a request for the repatriation of bodies. “For the sake of ‘victorious’ propaganda, they will deprive mothers of even the opportunity to bury the bodies,” the railway chief shared in a post.

Clearview AI Facial Recognition Software

For its part, Ukraine continues to make efforts to help Russian families identify the dead. According to Reuters, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry this month began using technology from Clearview AI, a New York-based facial recognition provider that finds images on the web that match faces in uploaded photos. At the time it was unclear how the technology would be used.

Mikhailo Fedorov, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister who also heads the Ministry of Digital Transformation, told Reuters Ukraine had been using Clearview AI software to find the social media accounts of dead Russian soldiers.

From there, authorities are messaging relatives to make arrangements to pick up the body, he said.

Hidden number of identified bodies

Fedorov declined to specify the number of bodies identified by facial recognition, but said the percentage of recognized people claimed by families has been “high.”

Opponents of facial recognition, including civil rights groups, have criticized Ukraine’s adoption of Clearview, citing the potential for misidentifications.

Clearview is fighting a lawsuit in US federal court in Chicago brought by consumers under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The ongoing case concerns whether the company’s collection of images from the Internet violates privacy law.

Identification only of Russian troops

Fedorov said that Ukraine was not using the technology to identify its own troops killed in action. He did not specify why. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In the meantime, the Ministry has been monitoring the “Find Yours” project, a Telegram channel on which images of unidentified captured or dead Russian soldiers are posted and family members are invited to file claims.

The Ukrainian government has an online form where Russian relatives can file a claim to collect a body.

Is facial recognition technology correct?

Richard Bassed, head of the forensic medicine department at Monash University in Australia, told Reuters that fingerprints, dental records and DNA remain the most common ways of confirming someone’s identity.

However, obtaining samples of this data before the death of enemy combatants is challenging, opening the door to innovative techniques such as facial recognition. But cloudy eyes and expressionless, wounded faces make facial recognition unreliable on the dead, said Bassed, who has been researching the technology.

In the United States, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System said it has not adopted automated facial recognition because the technology is not currently widely accepted in the forensic community.

FEW (Reuters, CNN, Washington Post)