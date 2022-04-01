As COVID levels in wastewater rise, should we expect another rise? – NBC New England

As the “stealth” Omicron BA.2 variant becomes more prevalent in New England, the latest sewage data shows another modest increase in COVID-19 levels throughout Boston.

This data is raising new concerns about what sewage levels mean for the coming weeks in terms of a potential COVID spike.

Boston doctors spoke to NBC10 Boston during our weekly “COVID Q&A” about rising COVID levels in wastewater data. Doctors said the future remains unclear.

Some mothers in Mass. were skeptical after learning that for the first time a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Dr. Shira Doron, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said the similarities between the BA.1 variant and the BA.2 variant make interpretation of the wastewater data difficult.

“If people with BA.2 have more virus, will they see more virus in the sewage even in the absence of an increase in cases?” Doron said. “We’ve always said that you can only look at wastewater data based on its trend within a specific variant because there may be different viral loads associated with other variants, so this period where we’re part BA.1 and part BA.2 is going to be a confusing time in terms of predictions.”

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, agreed with his colleague but said he is concerned about the uptick.





“I agree with the caution,” he said. “I would make the point that if precisely the same number of people were infected with BA.2 as BA.1 and had triple the amount of virus in people who had BA.2 and the numbers aren’t going down that’s not something good”.

Kuritzkes added that “just because the original Omicron peak has subsided does not mean it is the last peak.”

The BA.2 variant currently accounts for more than 70% of COVID cases in New England. Health officials are still monitoring this variant for any possible increase or spike in cases or hospitalizations.

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou of the Boston Medical Center said that as sewage data mounts, the message should be for people to continue to get vaccinated.

“The only thing I would add is that although immune evasion is very similar between the two subvariants, this is an opportunity for us to emphasize the importance of stimulation,” he said. “We don’t have as many people driven in the state or in the country as we’d like to be prepared for a possible spike in cases.”