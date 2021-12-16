As Ethereum continues to outperform, here are 2 crypto ETFs in action

Cryptocurrencies were a bullish asset class in 2021. Despite the recent drop in prices, the and the, they have risen by 63% and 408% respectively since the beginning of the year. With their respective market capitalizations of $ 926 billion and $ 478 billion, the two cryptocurrencies are the largest digital assets.

1. VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Current price: $ 49.03

$ 49.03 52 Week Range: 45.29 – 61.55

45.29 – 61.55 Percentage of expenditure: 0.65% per year

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE 🙂 is a new Bitcoin futures fund. It does not invest directly in Bitcoin. The ETF allows retail investors to have exposure to Bitcoin futures via their regular brokerage accounts.

XBTF was launched on November 16 at an opening price of $ 40.88. On the same day, it hit an intraday high of $ 61.55. It has since lost 25% of its value. Total assets stand at 142 million.

Those who follow us know that sometimes we talk about exchange-traded products (ETPs) based on commodity futures and they know that they do not fully follow the spot trend of the commodity. Fund managers need to rotate those futures contracts on a regular basis, usually on a monthly basis.

Similarly, a futures-based ETF like XBTF does not fully track the spot price of Bitcoins.

Futures markets can go into both “backwardation” and “contango,” which is more common. As CME Group highlights:

“Contango and backwardation are terms used to define the structure of the future curve. When a market is in contango, the forward price of a futures contract is higher than the spot price “.

In the case of contango markets, the difference in price leads to a risk of contango in a fund such as XBTF. It is not wrong to assume that futures-based funds can easily lose between 5% and 7% per annum on contract rotation. When we add to the percentage of spend, in this case 0.65% per annum – we see that investors usually pay a heavy price.

In other words, potential investors in XBTF will need to remember the level of costs as well as the volatility. However, those who expect Bitcoin to perform well in 2022 may consider dedicating a small percentage of their long-term portfolios to the crypto fund.

2. Grayscale Ethereum Trust

Current price: $ 37.33

$ 37.33 52 Week Range: $ 11.99 – $ 47.40

$ 11.99 – $ 47.40 Percentage of expenditure: 2.0% p.a ..

In recent weeks, the digital token has hit a record price of 4,900. It currently travels around $ 3,700.

ETHE was launched in December 2017 and assets under management are $ 11.8 billion.

The fund rose 111% in 2021. Ethereum rose by more than 408% instead.

For 2022, we remain bullish on Ethereum. As readers will know, a large number of digital currencies, such as, and, have been created on the Ethereum network. The platform facilitates a popular ecosystem that supports decentralized smart contracts.

The bulls of the Ethereum highlight the usefulness of the critpo in real life. In addition to smart contracts, the platform offers infrastructure for many decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

It should also be noted that several US companies accept payments in Ethereum including Amazon (NASDAQ :), PayPal (NASDAQ 🙂 e Overstock (NASDAQ :). Furthermore, more than 95% of non-fungible token (NFT) sales are made through Ethereum. Thus, we will likely see new all-time highs for Ethereum in the coming years, if not months.