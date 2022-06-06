Entertainment

As Goddess of Olympus, Vanessa Hudgens leads the ceremony and Olivia Rodrigo captivates with a daring outfit on MTV Movie

As Goddess of Olympus, Vanessa Hudgens leads ceremony and Olivia Rodrigo captivates with daring outfit at MTV Movie & TV Awards. The famous singers Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo showed off their stylized figure as they paraded down the red carpet before the ceremony dedicated to lovers of movies and television began.

With categories celebrating memorable kisses or villainous scenes, various celebrities received the famous popcorn trophy. Also, the awards of the famous channel MTV were presented by the stunning Vanessa Hudgens.

The 33-year-old Californian She looked like a Greek goddess wearing a blue mini dress that showed off her shapely legswhile the magic touch was a transparency that ran down the right side of the actress, which It looked spectacular when the gusts of wind were present.

In the upper part of the garment that undoubtedly revealed her charms, it was striking that the transparency ran down all her arms, like a kind of gloves that made her look extremely elegant.

Vanessa wore silver stilettos and decided to collect her hair with a bun, her makeup was also dazzling as she used shadows that matched her outfit and she wore beautiful long eyelashes.

Who also shone on the red carpet was the young singer Olivia Rodrigo. for these awards decided to dare to show a little more of his charms when wearing a fitted black dress, which at the top simulated a kind of corset that was held with crossed straps that surrounded her neck.

A cute detail was that at the top of the garment highlighted a metal closure, as well as leather parts; Without a doubt, these details made her look very beautiful. The 19-year-old artist wore nude makeup, making it clear that her essence is naturalness.

For this occasion, she decided to make two pigtails as a hairstyle, but some small streaks were sticking out, which they made her look very chicShe also added some beautiful long silver earrings as an accessory.

The singer took the stage and, visibly moved, thanked her for receiving the award for the Best Musical Documentary irl category at the 2022 MTVAwards.

