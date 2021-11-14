As GTA Trilogy flounders, Take-Two continues its crusade against mods

Take-Two has proven to be incredibly jealous of her games, perhaps too much. For several months she has been engaged in a crusade against the mods that in all these years have helped to keep her works alive.

The projects closed by the American company are no longer counted: countless modders have had to interrupt the processing and distribution of mods aimed at video games of the GTA: among the many to have made this end, we mention Vice City Overhaul, which recreated the City of Vice with its 80s atmosphere within GTA 5; GTA Liberty City, a total conversion of GTA 3 within the Vice City engine; Vice Cry, which replaced the textures and models of the 2002 classic with high resolution versions; GTA Underground, which combined maps from GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Bully, Manhunt, and Manhunt 2.

Over time we realized that Take-Two’s actions were partly motivated by the decision to revive PS2 era classics in Grand Theft Auo: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, collection just arrived on the market and marred by numerous technical problems that are annoying gamers. However, the crusade is not yet over, as we have received news of 3 new mods hit by Take-Two’s DMCA, or GTA Advance PC Port Beta 2 (a fan project aiming at the recreation of the game with the GTA 3 engine), The Lost and Damned Unlocked for GTA 4 (which made it possible to replace Niko Bellic with the protagonist of The Lost and the Damned Johnny Klebitz) e GTA IV EFLC The Lost And Damned – 65% (a simple save file that allowed you to start the game from a completion rate of 65%).