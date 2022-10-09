As if it were the first time, she falls in love with her boyfriend after losing her memory

“As if it were the first time” is a film released in 2004 and starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Jessica Sharman is a young woman who, after losing her memory, falls in love with her boyfriend for the second time.

It is estimated that within the national territory, just over 58 percent of people aged 15 or over are married or living in a free union.

Movies are usually inspired by actions of everyday life, although sometimes the opposite can happen, as shown by the love story of a couple, in which the girl lost her memory after an accident and fell in love with him again. her boyfriend for the second time.

50 First Dates or As if it were the first time, in Latin America, is a tape from 2004, pStarring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore and directed by Peter Segalin which a peculiar love story is narrated, since day after day a young man falls in love with his girlfriend, who does not remember him at all after suffering an accident that gave him short-term memory.

Although today it is increasingly common for people to remain single for longer, there are still those who want to live as a couple, only in Mexico and according to what is indicated by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, (INEGI), currently about 38 percent of people aged 15 and over are legally marriedwhile 30 percent are single and just over 20 live in a free union.

“As if it were the first time” she loses her memory and falls in love for the second time with her boyfriend

As if it were a movie, the case of Jessica Sharman has become relevant in recent days, although it was in previous years that her peculiar case was made known for the first time, since when she was 20 years old, the young woman , you sufferedAn epilepsy attack caused her to completely lose her memory, so from that moment on, everything began to be new and strange for her, since she did not remember many aspects of her life, including her partner at the time.

Rich Bishop is the name of the couple whom Jessica did not remember and who was present at the time of the incident; however, according to what was disclosed, the young woman, they also did not remember their parents and relatives, even failing to recognize themselves in photographswhich is why she was diagnosed with amnesia, by the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.

However, as if it were a novel story, this was not an impediment for Jessica to fall in love with her boyfriend for the second time, although, the doctors at the time pointed out to him that his memories might or might not return over time, this did not happenso her boyfriend tried to get her back by all means, managing to bring the film to life “as if it were the first time.

