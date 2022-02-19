As in Her: They create an AI voice that sounds like Scarlett Johansson and flirts with the user

Does it seem natural to youoz from Alexa or of Siri? The truth is that although the technology advances by leaps and bounds, so far to the voices created by Artificial intelligence They were missing something to feel as natural as Scarlett Johansson’s voice when she played Samantha, the virtual assistant of writer Theodore Twombly, in the film ‘Her’, right?

Well, the new era in the style of ‘Her’ is coming into our lives thanks to the voice generated with the Artificial intelligence from Sonanticwho has managed to mimic more complex aspects of human speech to make herself more convincing, like Samantha.

Sonantic’s voice is capable of expressing teasing and flirting

As Sonantic explains, the key that makes the difference between her voice, which by the way sounds like Scarlett Johansson’s, and that of Alexa or Siri is that her AI incorporates sounds that are not directly from speech, such as small exhalations (where you can mock or laugh) that give your voice greater authenticity.

In the video that we share below entitled “What’s Her Secret?” (What’s your secret?) you will be able to listen to Sonantic’s voice in which you will be able to notice how the AI ​​can extend the duration of some words, laugh and add exhalations, in order to make it sound more friendly and natural with who is listening, Almost as if it were a real person.

As you can see, the clip shows an actress and, although she is not seen speaking, a woman’s voice is heard saying she is in love; however, she later asks if she even knowing that she was never born and will never die she could still be loved (by whom she listens). At that moment, the image of a young woman is transformed and her voice commands appear, interrupted by expressions such as “breathe” or “laugh”, which makes her sound more natural.

An artificial voice capable of transmitting emotions

One of the innovations of Sonantic’s AI is that in addition to sounding much more natural, the user has the possibility of configuring the voice by choosing between different moods such as anger, fear, sadness, happiness, joy and with its latest update also flirtation, shyness, teasing and even the ability to boast.

The user can even modify the tone, intensity and vocalizations that are not pronounced, such as laughter and breathing.

According to Zeena Qureshi, CEO of Sonantic, their software is like “Photoshop for voice.” The interface allows users to write the speech they want to synthesize, specify the mood of the delivery, and then select from a cast of AI voices, most of which are copied from real human actors.

AI voices are increasingly in demand in different sectors of the industry; For example, the company’s main clients are video game studios, entertainment studios, and recently, Sonantic partnered with the Mercedes Benz company to customize its in-car assistant.

