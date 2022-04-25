As it did? – FayerWayer

Today, Apple is one of the best valued companies in the world, a technology giant worth more than two trillion dollars. But for the Cupertino, California company to get to where it is, he needed his messiah to return after a dramatic resignation. We are talking about Steve Jobs.

When Steve Jobs resigned from Apple in 1985the future of the apple was not so hopeful, much less it was shown as successful.

In a report, Slash Gear recounts that after Jobs’ departure, the company was largely credited with creating the desktop publishing market after combining the Macintosh computer along with the LaserWriter desktop printer and PageMaker, now known as Adobe Systems.

Nevertheless, Apple’s high hopes of maintaining a 5 percent profit margin collapsed after the introduction of the IBM alternativewhen PC computers began to offer similar functionality at a much lower price.

Seeing himself against the wall, a movement in the market marked the return of Jobs, and therefore, the salvation of Apple.

The saving purchase of NeXT, Inc.

In 1996, Apple acquired the technology company NeXT, Inc.. Guess who owned it? Steve Jobs himself.

That transaction brought Jobs back to the company he co-founded and allowed him to take over as interim CEO in late 1997.. His mission was to make Apple a profitable company.

With Microsoft dominating market share, Jobs’s subsequent decisions helped Apple going from losing $1.04 billion in 1997 to making a profit of $309 million a year later. Later, he saved the company and positioned it in the market.

Entrepreneur cites Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, in which the author recounts that, after being named interim CEO, the co-founder ordered Apple cancel 70% of the company’s redundant product line to restore only the sale of personal computers.

old apple computers

Jobs’ plan was for Apple to produce four products in total: two desktop computers and two portable devices. Ultimately, the computer and the handheld device were the same product, with one marketed to professionals and the other to consumers.

A month after his appointment and product simplification, Apple received a $150 million cash flow injection from rival Microsoft, thus ending the war between the two tech giants.

Jobs ordered expense tracking…and fired managers

Steve Jobs also reduced multiple profit and loss statements of Apple and was the one who implemented tracking all expenses in 1997.

At the time, each business unit in the company had its own profit and loss statement, leading to infighting between divisions over where to allocate costs.

With each manager concerned about their own respective units showing profit, regardless of the overall health of the company, Jobs made the historic move of removing all managers, as well as creating a company-wide profit and loss statement.

Steve Jobs

Apple offers the best products on the market today thanks to that decision by Steve Jobs, which allowed the brand leaders to focus on what is best for their devices, and more importantly, for consumers. That materialized revolutionary ideas like the iPhone and many others that catapulted Apple to be a company of two billion dollars.