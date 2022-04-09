As It Was: Did Harry Styles write the song inspired by Olivia Wilde?

Last March 31, 2022 Harry Styles presented “As It Was” with which he opens his third era and which will form part of the ‘Harry’s House’ album. The song became a hit after its release due to the synthesizers and a sound that alludes to the 80’s, both of which hide a song full of feelings. However, many fans believe that the single is inspired by the director, Olivia Wilde.

It is no secret that the musician has a courtship with the filmmaker, because since they met in the movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ they have been seen together on several occasions. Later, the actress also winked at her relationship by revealing that her boyfriend was younger than her, as well as her constant appearances at his concerts in the United States, which took place in 2021, were a confirmation for the fans.

Is “As It Was” a declaration of love from Harry Styles to Olivia Wilde?

Social media users are convinced that the lyrics of “As It Was” has a direct reference to Olivia Wilde. Given the popularity of the theories, the American media BuzzFeed analyzed the part of the letter where Internet users noticed that supposedly Harry Styles talk about the film director.

"Go home, move on, internet at the speed of light / I don't want to talk about what it was like / She leaves America, two kids follow her / I don't want to talk about who does it first"

After analyzing the verse, the American publication agreed with Internet users that the lyrics coincide with the personal life of Olivia Wilde, who has two children with her former partner and actor, Jason Sudeikis. The little ones are named after Otis and Daisy.

In addition to the fact that in the lyrics it is related to the two children, Harry Styles he also sings a part where he mentions leaving the United States. This also coincided with aspects of the life of the actress, who has been spending time in and out of Los Angeles. While her previous partner, Sudeikis, has also been away from the United States for the recording of the series ‘Ted Lasso’.

Likewise, it was speculated that the voice of the child, which is heard at the beginning of the song, belonged to one of the children of Olivia Wilde. However, Entertainment Weekly debunked the claims as the voice belongs to the five-year-old goddaughter of Harry Styles.

On the other hand, BuzzFeed noted that the couple has been together for over a year and little information is known about their relationship as they have kept it private. Until the moment, that the note was written, Harry Styles has not confirmed whetherAs It Was” is inspired by Olivia Wilde.