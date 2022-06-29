As Kim Kardashian is right, the day you try these leggings you will never wear jeans again

BACKGROUND

2017 was the year that the Kardashians decided that pants were no longer necessary and, since then, they have not stopped looking for alternatives to end this garment as we knew it. In the case of Kim against conventional cowboys pantaleggings dictate TREND.

Now, long before Kim Kardashian will debut some pantaleggings black with a shiny finish signed by Balenciaga on a date with Pete Davidson in London, these panties elastic or what is the same, leggings with boots, they had already paraded the catwalks of Balenciaga in 2017 or Saint Laurent in 2021. A few years earlier, in 2013, Tamara Mellon proposed a similar concept in her collections for Jimmy Choo and some How many decades ago, in 1965, according to the MET archives, Beth Levine had already created some panties which included high heels.

Kim Kardashian with pantaleggings on a date with Pete Davidson. splashnews.com

THE POSIBILITIES

A priori as complex to defend as cycling shorts with the added difficulty that they do not allow you to take off your shoes (forget going with them to dinner at the house of some Nordic friends or with the parquet recently stabbed), the main advantage of pantaleggings is that they solve half of the styling (bottom part + sock + shoes) in one go, which openly manifest themselves against the mania (or trend) of 3cm from ankle to air, which are as comfortable as any leggings and easy to combine: a white t-shirt and ready!

The Kardashian pant leggings from Balenciaga. Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Summer 2022 has only just begun, and our list of the season’s trending leggings has just included two new additions. On the one hand, the low-rise leggings proposed by Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid and, on the other, Balenciaga’s leggings-with-boots. They will not be for all tastes, but at least, kardashian pantaleggings adapt to all bodies.

