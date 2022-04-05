“As long as the math doesn’t say otherwise, we’ll fight for LaLiga”

2022-04-03

Seconds ”I am very positive, I believe in work, effort, sacrifice and collective work. We are very good. We are supportive, we all work, we run. With this base, the results must arrive. We are in good dynamics, perhaps we are in the best moment of the season. We have dominated a great rival, the best defensive level in LaLiga. It is a super team, and Lopetegui is a magnificent coach. We could have won by more. Bono has played a great game. There are six points, we get second. We won the goal – average. I already said it was a final. I am very satisfied.”

The azulgranas reached 57 points, placed second and the DT clings to fighting the league competition until the math says otherwise.

Xavi Hernández analyzed Barcelona’s triumph over Sevilla, the culé team won thanks to a great goal by Pedri from outside the area.

Message to Real Madrid

”It is a transcendental goal. It’s adrenaline. She had a feeling she was going to get there. I like to win. He believed the team deserved it. We do not send a message to anyone. We send it to ourselves. We win and enjoy. The atmosphere is extraordinary. And in LaLiga, as long as the math doesn’t say otherwise, we’ll keep fighting. We will try. We will try to win all the games. Yesterday we were waiting. It’s difficult for Real Madrid to fail so much, but we’ll try until the end”.

Play

”In the middle part, we talked about the last pass missing”.

Pedri

”He is a superlative player. He has made an extraordinary goal. He makes a difference. It is a spectacle to watch him play. And he’s only 19 years old. He doesn’t surprise me. He has no comparison. Everything he gives us is wonderful. I encourage you to shoot. But he is a passer and he has in mind the last pass, the decisive one. But he doesn’t realize he has to try. And today he scores a great goal. He is already a leader, there are several leaders. And he is. He always wants the ball. He is also a leader. Piqué, Alba, Alves, Ter Stegen…”.

Hobby

”The team is with the fans. They also have a good time and enjoy themselves. The reception has been extraordinary.”

Situation

”In football you don’t know. We still enter negative dynamics. If we all run, we press… the normal thing is that the results arrive. There are very good footballers, those who play and those who are on the bench. The dynamic is for collective work”.

praise

”We are not in the Champions League. You have to be humble. We are in a good dynamic. I thank Julen for his words. Today we beat a super team, a great one”.

well back

”It is very important to defend well, and the defensive line is very high, we take risks. But if everyone pushes, it’s better. It is a collective work. The first defender is number 9 and the first attacker is the goalkeeper. If you don’t fit in, the goal will come at any moment”.

referees

”I get angry because I am competing. The referees, I don’t like to talk about them, but they must understand that they don’t compete. They must be calm. They decide. I trust your honesty a lot. They should talk. Explain what they beep and what they see. The referee of yesterday and the one of today”.

Champions level

”We are not even classified. We’ll see next year. We are competing against top level rivals. We have to continue”.