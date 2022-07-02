As Margot Robbie, Megan Fox dazzles Barbie-style in latex outfit

margot robbie was the actress chosen to star in the film Barbie and have already been revealed first images of how it looks.

But Megan fox did not want to be left behind and has recently joined the trend of dress pink. She was caught by paparazzi dressed in a metallic latex outfit which highlighted her toned figure.

The actress wore a crop top halter neck and a pencil skirt with an adjustable drawstring at the center. She completed her look with strappy sandals and a tiny bag with sparkly appliqués.

Photo: Grosby Group

To round up your lookshowed off her perfectly straight pink hair, blue pupils in her eyes, pink blush on her cheeks and a perfectly achieved color liner.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They have been engaged since the beginning of the year, but have clarified that they still do not celebrate any religious or legal ceremony. They simply call each other “wife” and “husband.”

The rapper told Entertainment Tonight that calling Megan Fox “girlfriend” “feels too adolescent” for the depth of their relationship.

“Nope [no estamos casados]. I’m on tour this year, when it’s needed, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it,” she said of the wedding.

Megan fox35, shared a video of the moment MGK took a knee with the caption: “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short period of time and hectic”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.

They are together now Taurus, a film that is based on the life and experiences of Machine Gun Kelly. It is directed by Tim Sutton and tells the story of “a struggling but rising musician who spends his days and nights searching for the inspiration to record his next song,” according to Deadline.

This is the second movie starring together MGK and Megan foxbecause they met when recording the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Bruce Willis. They will also appear together in Good Mourning, written and directed by MGK and Mod Sun.

Look at the megan fox pictures in the upper gallery.