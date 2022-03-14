AS Monaco, one of the big clubs in France that is looking for the signing of Alberth Elis

Bordeaux, France.

After his good campaign with FC Girondins de Bordeaux, the Honduran striker Albert Elis has woken up the interest of various clubs in Europe. ‘La Panterita’ is the only one who is saved from the disastrous season that the team is experiencing. Fiorentina (Serie A), Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) and West Ham (Premier League), are the teams that have emerged as options for the catracho attacker and in the last few hours it was learned that a French club also intends to incorporate ‘La Panterita’ . Newspaper LA PRENSA learned that the AS Monaco of France It is one of the two big French football clubs that wants to sign the 26-year-old striker from San Pedro de San Pedro.

The catracho’s agent, Daniel Solís, had a meeting on the subject and, without giving many details, validated the information about the former Boavista, Houston Dynamo, Monterrey and Olimpia player. “It’s true. I can’t say names, but yes”, was the response given to Diario Diez by the representative of Costa Rican origin. The Monegasque team is remembered by Hondurans as it had in its ranks in 2011 the island attacker Georgie Welcome. The former World Cup player with Honduras played 13 games with that club and scored two goals. Eleven years later, AS Monaco have been interested in another catracho and have let FC Girondins de Bordeaux know of their desire to sign Elis for next season. The Principality team has Belgian Philippe Clement as its coach.

Among its ranks it has renowned players such as the French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, former Barcelona player Césc Fábregas, Djibril Sidibé and Gelson Martins, among others. Monaco has managed to win eight times in the first division of French football, being one of the clubs with the most titles. This season they have had problems because they are an irregular team and after 28 games played they are in eighth position with 41 points, thus being far from the first places. The other big and traditional clubs in the Gallic championship are PSG, Marseille and Lyon. THE SEASON OF ‘LA PANTERITA’ Alberth Elis has scored 9 goals in the current season with Girondins de Bordeaux being one of the team’s figures.