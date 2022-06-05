As much as it may seem, politics is not the show page

It happens all the time, but recently two events highlight the very strange relationship that, as humans, we have with other humans who have become famous for whatever reason. Just drag your thumb through any social network to find people very relieved by the favorable conclusion of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Probably very few people took on the task of carefully following the tortuous trial, and hardly anyone knows all the details that blur both celebrities from their roles as victim and victimizer. However, there is this immense cloud of sympathy for a very personal event from a person who will most likely never notice our existence.

There are as many examples as there are celebrities. One morning was enough for me to gauge the degree of anger and emotional devastation caused by the alleged infidelity that is causing the breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Of course, anyone can look at her profiles and write an emotional message upholstered in emojis and empathy, or an angry one cursing an entire treacherous and rogue genre. The truth is that, although in general terms Shakira and Piqué know who of the two has been labeled as a villain or a victim, they will most likely never know about that person who has followed Shakira since she sang with her guitar in hand and is now inconsolable with the separation.

There is no need to cite more examples, but my inkwell is flooded with similar cases: the celebration at the Angel when Lenoardo DiCaprio finally received an Oscar and every time Elizabeth II catches a cold. The term that psychology has given to such a particular phenomenon is that of parasocial relationships. This is the illusion that an emotional relationship between the public and a celebrity is reciprocal, when in fact it is one-way. In simpler terms, I can perfectly well think that I like Sandra Bullock very much, but that does not mean that she likes me or that, for some random reason, she finds out that I am sitting at the keyboard writing down her name.

It is not a new term, but social networks have been responsible for amplifying the phenomenon of parasocial relationships. The reason is simple: we now know much more about media figures than before because we can stick our noses into their most private activities. That’s what most social networks are, in fact, about: knowing what they eat, how they lose weight, what dogs they have, how they keep their socks.

Having dedicated two-thirds of this note to the introduction, I am heading unhurriedly to the central point: although we humans of this time are inundated with information about celebrities, it would be tremendously useful to put political figures out of that celebrity drawer. . They are media figures for completely different reasons than any influencer, footballer or singer. And because we should care about a lot of details of his professional performance before the ins and outs of his private life.

As in the previous scenario, there are plenty of examples. Recently, the video of Felipe Calderón jumping into a pool hugging Checo Pérez went viral. Shortly after, another video in which a man who was supposed to be the former president was dancing animatedly in a club. Before the question that haunted the networks, was it Calderón? Perhaps we could ask ourselves a more basic question: who cares if he was or not?

The same happens with people who currently fulfill a public order. We are more aware of what they do in their free time that we pay little attention to what they are doing during working hours where they represent the Mexican population and attend to public problems. Of course it is relevant to the public if the lifestyle of a person in national politics changes drastically and acquires property that would require two lifetimes of salary to scratch the down payment, but that is the democratic exercise of accountability, transparency and enforcement rule of law uniform. Let’s not confuse justice with gossip.

I suspect that by turning our ruler-governed relationship into a parasocial one and not one of civic and democratic responsibility, we lose focus on why we need a government. Perhaps there is also the recent contempt in the world for science and particularly for the knowledge of how to make better public policy decisions. Because it is much more comfortable to stay at the level of discussion of the meme than to try to identify how the leaders we have chosen to do so face local public problems. It is much more fun and easy to think of rulers and members of the legislative power as if they were part of the show business (although there are, effectively and sadly, members of the Mexican show business exercising legislative functions).

It probably won’t hurt anyone to weave a parasocial relationship with the artist who fills stadiums this year, but looking with the same lens and seriousness at those we have chosen to represent us and make public decisions does degrade the already very worn out democratic machinery in the we’re moving to who knows where. Despite everything, hope never dies for those who think that, one day and by some trick of fate, Sandra Bullock sits down on any given Sunday and thinks how much she likes us.