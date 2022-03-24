As of April: Uruguay relaxes Covid measures and lifts a requirement to enter the country

It is “almost a fact” that as of April, Uruguay will stop requesting a negative result of Covid-19 through an antigen or PCR test to enter the country, as he learned The country through government sources.

The measure comes less than a month after a decree was issued that allows entry with a rapid antigen test and removed the obligation of a PCR test, despite the fact that it is less effective.

Currently the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) analyzes a “series of specific data” of the pandemic that marks the downward trend and next Thursday, March 31, the portfolio technicians will meet together with the hierarchs to approve the resolution.

A few weeks ago, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas, said that towards the end of March or the beginning of April the “omicron wave would be subsiding”, which would allow “to continue advancing on the first week of April in activities in closed environments, in education and also in terms of the conditions for entering the country”. Even President Luis Lacalle Pou said that Uruguay today is “on the way to loosen up a little” the sanitary measures.

In principle, the relaxation of the measures will only include carrying out the swab prior to entry, which is mandatory today, but it will still be necessary to present the vaccination certificate against covid-19 in the case of foreign citizens.

In this sense, the undersecretary of Tourism, Rowing Monzeglio, believed that the measure will be “one less stumbling block” for tourists who want to enter the country, but also “an incentive to vaccination” because “the possibility of receiving a third booster dose in Uruguay remains in force.” Monzeglio said: “This is not an issue that we have put as conditioning or anything like that, but it is clear that it is a measure that will be very welcome, especially prior to Tourism Week.”

The Park Punta del Este

Uruguay hosted this Tuesday a meeting between the health ministers of the Mercosur and, as El País learned, one of the main issues on the table was the harmonization of regulations on Covid at the borders of all the countries in the region. “The unification (of the criteria) was intensely debated and a comparative analysis was made,” said Salinas at the end of the meeting. The head of the MSP explained that “work is going to converge in harmony”, but clarified that “each country maintains its independence because not all are in the same health situation” in terms of the evolution of the virus. Therefore, on April 1 it is possible that other countries will also remove the test requirement as a condition for entry, but it is not certain that all will do so. Since the beginning of March, new cases in Uruguay have been below 2,500, which shows a significant decrease compared to the wave of infections caused by the omicron variant in January and February.

In addition, serious cases and deaths are also on the decline. This month began with a total of 118 people admitted to intensive care. Yesterday there were 44. Although the numbers of serious cases were never compared with those of the first wave, there was an increase due to the rise in infections. Beyond the relaxation of the measures, experts are still alert to what may happen with the new variant of Covid-19, which is an omicron sublineage called BA.2. This was recorded in Uruguay in the last days of February.

Although a substantial increase in infections with BA.2 is not expected, El País reported that this new variant is expected to dethrone ómicron and become dominant in the coming months.

All people entering Uruguay today must present a negative result for Covid-19 using the antigen or PCR technique, although that may change in the coming weeks. In addition, it is necessary to fill out an affidavit in which the vaccination certificate is attached within 48 hours prior to boarding. The authorities ask that the declaration be made with the same document with which they are going to enter Uruguay.

By Clara Lussich