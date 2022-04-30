As of May 3, DiDi Moto arrives in Santo Domingo

DiDi Moto arrives in Santo Domingo and starting this May 3, so that through the app, users can make their private service requests to travel by motorcycle and thus overcome vehicular congestion in the capital, without spending more.

And to celebrate the launch week, DiDi Moto users will be able to make their travel requests and take advantage of extraordinary promotions, such as redeemable coupons of up to 100% of the value of the trip request.

Santo Domingo is the first city in Latin America where DiDi enables this technological product. For users, accessing DiDi Moto is very simple: they simply have to download the DiDi Passenger app, complete the registration and choose DiDi Moto from the available options.

If you already have the app on your mobile device, from now on you will automatically see the new product available, without the need for additional steps.

DiDi Moto joins DiDi Express, which connects users with private car drivers, available in the Dominican Republic since November 2020 and the company’s most recent launch: DiDi Food, a technological product for delivery a satisfying option at mealtimes, delicious and accessible every day.

“The Dominican Republic is a very important country for DiDi. There are many moments in the routine of Dominicans where we want to make life easier and create a positive impact.

If a person in Santo Domingo needs to get to their destination quickly, taking advantage of the facilities offered by a motorcycle and economically, they can select DiDi Moto.

Also, If you want to go with your family or a group of two or three people to the Colonial Zone to a restaurant, you can do it with Express.

If you want to eat delicious without moving, you have DiDi Food”, explained Jorge Ordóñez, general director of DiDi for Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia and Ecuador.

Solve your day with DiDi Moto and take advantage of the launch promotions!

To celebrate DiDi Moto’s debut in Santo Domingo, DiDi has great promotions available. From May 3 to 6, users will be able to request a trip on DiDi Moto and apply coupons of up to 100% of the value of the request, hup to a maximum of RD$115 per trip, in accordance with the terms and conditions available at the link https://z.didi.cn/5E1Am.

Also, during May, there will be didi dayyes That is, days on which users they will be able to save up to 50% on the value of the travel request through redeemable coupons through DiDi Moto. The terms and conditions of this promotion can be found at https://z.didi.cn/5crIr

“There is still a lot of good news that we are preparing for the Dominican Republic. We continue to confirm since we are available with DiDi Expressthat the Dominican Republic is the best gateway to the Caribbean.

This country deserves the best and with that north we work. Expect much more from DiDi during 2022”, concluded Ordóñez.

It is important that current and new users stay tuned for ads that will be appearing in the app, so that they can take advantage of everything that DiDi brings for these first days.

About DiDi

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world’s leading smart mobility platform. The company offers a wide range of services through applications in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, including transportation by application, trtransport by taxi, shared trips and other forms of shared mobility, as well as solutions for automobiles, food delivery, freight and logistics, and financial services.

DiDi offers car owners, drivers, and delivery people self-employment and flexible earnings opportunities.

The company is committed to working with legislators, the taxi industry, the automobile industry, the restaurant industry and communities to resolve, through technology, global mobility challengesthe environment and economic opportunities with localized innovations of smart mobility, through the use of technology with artificial intelligence.

DiDi strives to create better life experiences and greater social value, by building a local ecosystem of safe, inclusive and sustainable services for the cities of the future.