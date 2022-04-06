As of Saturday, Russia will lift flight restrictions due to the pandemic to fifty nations › World › Granma

From this April 9, Moscow will suspend flight restrictions (imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic) to 52 countries, according to Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

According to the TASS news agency, in a meeting with representatives of the United Russia party, the chief executive explained that the incidence of the disease in the country is decreasing, so it is time to expand the destinations available to national airlines.

Mishustin explained that so far it is only possible to fly without restrictions to 15 nations, and the reopening includes Argentina, India, China, South Africa and other friendly states.

The Prensa Latina news agency states in a dispatch that the measure was approved taking into account the epidemiological situation of each country regarding the incidence of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus at the national level and will involve both regular and charter flights.

From Saturday, Russia’s air communication will be reopened with Algeria, Argentina, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Israel, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, China and North Korea.

Similarly, the connection with Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia will be restored. , Syria, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Fiji, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa and Jamaica.