The ideal recipe for a long life in the name of physical and mental well-being is based on the union of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. But that doesn’t mean being on a diet perpetually and not enjoying life, but far from it! Eating healthy means first of all knowing the foods, their nutritional properties and their seasonality. If we also combine this with the healthiest cooking methods to preserve the properties of food, we will bring incredible benefits to our body. For example, in order not to lose nutrients and omega 3 from fish, here are the recommended methods for cooking it. In this way we will fully savor what we put on our tables.

Therefore following a correct diet can protect our health from numerous ailments and diseases that can compromise our well-being. In fact, following a diet rich in omega 3, vitamins and proteins could bring important benefits to our body, in particular to the cardiovascular system. In this regard, this fish is precious like white gold, which protects the heart and arteries from the assault of cholesterol and triglycerides. In particular we are talking about the so-called whitebait or gianchetti, rich in proteins and omega 3. These are the juveniles of blue fish, anchovies and sardines. To check if they are anchovies or sardines, you must refer to the period. In fact, the former are found in the summer, while the latter in the winter, starting from January.

As precious as white gold, this fish protects the heart and arteries from the onslaught of cholesterol and triglycerides

Therefore, eating well is equivalent to putting seasonal products on the table with nutrients capable of hindering numerous ailments. Think of the high levels of blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides, which can become risk factors for cardiovascular disease. So you can have a firm heart and clean arteries below this triglyceride value which, if ignored, makes the cardiovascular system shake.

Therefore during the Christmas holidays, among the countless recipes of fried and various sweets, we could give way to some dish prepared in a healthy way. For example, we could prepare a delicious steamed sardines. Just like sardines, it is rich in omega 3 which, by reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, could protect the heart and arteries. Furthermore, these tiny fish are also rich in B vitamins and are an excellent source of antioxidants.

Here’s how to make these delicious whitebait

For the preparation of steamed whitebait, we should distribute them on a metal colander placed over the steam of a pot. As well as cook them for a few minutes. As soon as they are milky white, we place them on a tray and season them with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pink peppercorns. At this point all that remains is to bring them to the table.

Deepening

It seems impossible but here is revealed why so many are putting cheese on mussels