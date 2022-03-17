As requested by the IMF, the Government will regulate cryptocurrency transactions to prevent money laundering

It seeks to implement a cryptocurrency regulation in Argentina in 2022 (Photo: Pixabay).

Cryptocurrency exchange platforms in Argentina could be forced to comply with anti-money laundering rules and report to the competent authorities this year, as requested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Financial Information Unit (UIF) -Agency in charge of the analysis, treatment and transmission of information to prevent and impede money laundering and the financing of terrorism- seeks to add cryptocurrency service providers to its list of entities subject to the obligation to report and record customer transactions.

This was reported by a source with direct knowledge of the matter to Bloomberg Line. As reported, the idea is to publish the new regulation this year. In that case, crypto asset companies must implement know-your-customer procedures and report suspicious transactions with digital assets. For its part, the FIU press office did not issue any official statement in this regard.

Cryptocurrency regulation

Cryptocurrencies have generated great interest around the world since they began to be used in 2009. Those who seek to invest in this type of currency are aware of its changes, its values ​​and the behavior of the market. Nevertheless, they are not the only ones actors interested in crypto assets: now the States also have them in their sights and seek their regulation.

In 2013, Bitcoin registered a strong rise, reaching USD 1,000; a fact that marked a turning point and warned of the importance that cryptocurrencies were beginning to gain. “To this day few countries adopted a regulation of cryptocurrencies, but in several there are already bills in treatment, tests and study commissions”, he pointed out Hernan PineiroCEO of Worldsys (RegTech company that develops solutions for regulatory compliance and money laundering prevention).

Argentina

It should be remembered that In Argentina there is a bill presented by the deputies of the Frente de Todos Liliana Shcwindt and Marcos Cleri, members of the Directive Commission of the Circle of Legislators of the Nation, which seeks to regulate cryptos. There is also a draft signed by the deputy of Together for Change Ignacio Torres that has the endorsement of several exchanges in the country.

“Despite the fact that there is still no regulation of cryptocurrencies or a central supervisory body, fiscal control has begun to be exercised. From Decree 796/2021 companies that carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies are taxed with the tax on bank credits and debits. In this way, it does not fall directly on the final buyer, but on the collection accounts of the wallets that carry out the operation. At the same time, local exchanges, like payment service providers, are required to submit monthly the information regime on their transactions according to AFIP Resolution 4164/2019, ”they indicated from Worldsys this week.

On the other hand, the Income Tax also covers operations carried out in cryptocurrencies, since the law considers the result of the purchase-sale of “digital currencies” as profit.

Cryptocurrencies have generated great interest around the world since they began to be used in 2009 (REUTERS).

Regarding the Value Added Tax, users who operate with crypto assets are not covered because they do not fit into any regulated category. However, the fees charged by exchanges to their users are covered by VAT regulated by the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP).

Worldsys specified that At the regional level, there are two cases with clear positions in relation to crypto regulation: “The only country that authorized its use is El Salvador, where Bitcoin is recognized as legal tender. Therefore, any operation carried out with this currency is covered by the same regulation that affects an operation carried out in dollars. On the contrary, there is the case of Bolivia, whose Central Bank prohibited the use and commercialization of cryptocurrencies. Using said means of payment for the purchase and sale of products and services constitutes an illegality in that country”.

In the case of Argentina, “we expect new regulations in accordance with the requests of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the conclusion of the agreement with the country,” they concluded.

