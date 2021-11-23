As Roma, Felix Afena: “Banana joke? It wasn’t racist”

The banana joke during the delivery of Mourinho’s gift? The Romanist Felix Afena-Gyan reassures everyone on the fact “that I was not in any way offended by the background commentary in the video, and I sincerely believe there was no racist intent“So, in a story on Instagram, the Giallorossi closes the” case “that broke out after the video on the shoes that, as promised, were given to him by the Roma coach Josè Mourinho after the attacker’s brace at Genoa. As the player unwraps the gift, someone is heard saying “there are bananas in it, Felix”..

“From the first day I arrived here, I felt welcomed into the family by everyone, who joked with me as they do with everyone else – explains Felix-. Because they see that I eat a lot of bananas, it has become something we laugh about from time to time and I think that comment is another example of this. I feel at home here in Rome, I am grateful for the support I have received from everyone in Trigoria and I don’t like to think that people can get the wrong ideas. Thank you for your concern but now let’s focus on the next match “, concludes the young Roma forward.