AS ROMA FLASH NEWS – All the news in the Giallorossi minute by minute

These all latest on Wednesday 2 February 2022:

17:00 – ROMA CARES AGAINST VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN – The Rome continues his campaign against the violence on women through the auctions of Rome Cares. The Giallorossi club has put the shirt of Nicolò Zaniolo is up for auction worn in Roma-Zorya, the match ended 4-0 with a goal also from the Giallorossi number 22.

15:00 – SMILES BETWEEN MOU AND ZANIOLO – The Rome she returned to train today in Trigoria, among the smiles of Mourinho And Zaniolo immortalized and reported by the social media channels of the Giallorossi club.

12:10 pm – ROME-GENOA, ABYSS REFEREE – It will be Mr. Abyss of the section of Palermor the Rome-Genoa refereechampionship match scheduled for Saturday 5 February at 3pm. At the VAR instead there will be Nasca.

11:15 am – VILLAR, MILLIONARY CASE FROM HIS FORMER AGENT – Bad news for Gonzalo Villar: the prosecutor’s agency that was supposed to manage it until last January, after six months ago Gonzalo and his brother Xavier had torn up the agreement signed years earlier without warning, has decided to bring both to court asking for a compensation of two million euros. (The Romanist)

10:30 am – PILGRIMS WITH GENOA WILL BE THERE – Lorenzo Pilgrims yesterday he did not train with the group and continued to work individually, but he is recovering and will join his teammates already today or tomorrow: against GenoaSaturday at 3 pm, it will be. (Corriere dello Sport)

9:30 am – JUVE, MCKENNIE TO HAVE ZANIOLO – Second Tuttosportthe Juventus is preparing the assault for Zaniolo in view of the summer: between counterparts that Arrivabene has in mind to insert stands out the name of McKennieplayer who could ensnare i Friedkin just because Texan like them. (Tuttosport)

8:40 am – ROME, HERE’S THE UEFA LIST – The Rome will present his today list of players for the final stage of the Conference League: Sergio’s new signings are listed Oliveira And Maitland-Nilesplus the younger Felix. Out Mayoral, Villar and Reynolds. There is also on the list Spinazzola. (The weather)

