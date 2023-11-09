As SAG AFTRA ends, actors will hit the awards circuit ahead of the Oscars – Deadline

Mario Tama/Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, seemingly marking the beginning of the long-delayed Oscar campaign season for many actors, with films distributed and produced by hit studios of any kind. Is prohibited from participating in the promotion. And streamers can finally join the party. So far, FYC campaigns have been led primarily by directors, crafters, and most recently, writers after the end of the WGA strike. However, for many voters, it is the allure of the stars who fill seats at FYC screening events and appear on late-night talk shows and other promotional outlets, which is often used during the season to attract a contender’s attention. goes.

Since the strike began in July, stars ranging from Bradley Cooper to Cillian Murphy, from Annette Bening to Margot Robbie to Leonardo DiCaprio to projected top-tier contenders, have been inactive on the circuit, absent from all but the key autumn festivals and elsewhere. Was unable to campaign. This includes the movie opening, even the ridiculous SAG Halloween costume ban. Now you can bet that stars will be everywhere in search of that shiny golden statue known as an Oscar, stopping by every now and then until the Academy Awards finally take place on Sunday, March 10 .

‘The Color Purple’ panel at CinemaCon (Getty Images)

There is likely to be an immediately noticeable difference on the circuit. For example, Warner Bros.’ Big release on Christmas Day, purple colour, Its big unveiling will take place on November 16 at the Motion Picture Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre. The invitation only mentions its director Blitz Bazewule who will be taking part in the Q&A after the screening, but the tease could be others. Now I would guess that you can probably expect the cast, including Fantasia, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson, and producer Oprah Winfrey to be there, just like they all were at CinemaCon in April, before any strikes happened. The actors are likely to be roped in for various FYC programs across the city.

RELATED: Deadline’s Oscar Meter: The State of the Awards Race After Venice/Telluride/Toronto – Who’s Up, Who’s Down

There’s already a strong lineup at Deadline’s The Contenders event at the DGA on November 18, but now even more artists are expected to come out and be free to promote. The holidays are fast approaching, critics’ groups voting and Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards nominations are just a few weeks away, and January is jam-packed with various awards ceremonies, including the Globes (there’s still potentially a TV deal in store as soon as the strike ends. Announcement is awaited). ), the Critics’ Choice and Palm Springs Film Festival galas, not to mention the strike-delayed Emmys and Governors Awards (where contenders also freely shake hands with Oscar voters), you can expect to be treated to a shot at glory. Those moments will be very visible but now. Honors can be expected to be announced soon at major awards seasons such as the Palm Springs and Santa Barbara Film Festivals. A top strategist told me on Monday that their (very A-list) contenders are telling them that their bags are packed and they are ready to hit the circuit as soon as SAG gives the go-ahead.

Front and center attention will be toward the SAG Awards, a major precursor to the Oscars, which in recent years has had a nearly 100% track record in predicting where the Oscars will go (last year, SAG hosted Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Hui Quan, and Everything everywhere at once). Each spring, the Screen Actors Guild randomly selects two sets of 2,500 members to serve on movie and TV selection committees. Although we are told those committees exist, they are largely frozen in time. An experienced publicist told us that members are being let out and once the strike is over, the “send” button will be activated and those SAG Nom Com members will be inundated with invitations, screeners, and all the perks.

2022 SAG Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

Nomination voting will end on January 7, with nominations announced on January 10. The 30th annual SAG Awards is set to air on Saturday, February 24. Ironically, this will be the first year in a new broadcasting deal in which the awards will be broadcast live Netflix is ​​one of the major companies that has faced continuous protests over the past four months. In fact, it wasn’t until early October that the guild actually got around to releasing guidelines regarding this year’s SAG Awards, allowing the submission process to be completed. It began on October 4, with the deadline ending at 5 pm PT on Monday, approximately two weeks later than the originally planned pre-strike.

RELATED: 2023-24 awards season calendar – Dates for Oscars, Emmys, GRAMMYs, Tonys, guilds and more

SAG acknowledged that the submissions themselves were not considered “promotional” under the strike order and that submission fees would be deferred until the end of the strike. However, consideration of the FYC event, e-blast and screeners for the SAG Awards is on hold. SAG stressed that productions covered under their interim agreements have not been put on hold and therefore have not been affected in any way, adding that the artists involved are free to perform any promotional duties, including FYC events. .

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard at the ‘Memory’ photocall in Venice (Getty Images)

Those actors include Helen Mirren (golda), who appeared at the Tuesday night question-and-answer session at the Academy’s Linwood Dunn Theater as well as the guest of honor at the Bleecker Street luncheon held for the film on Wednesday. Sandra Huller ( among others)Area of ​​Interest, Anatomy of Fall), Venice Best Actor winner Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain (Memory), Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz (ferrari), Greta Lee (past life), glen howertonBlackberry), Juliette Binoche (taste of things), and Venice Best Actress winners Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi (Priscilla), among others. It remains to be seen whether his good start this season provides an unusual advantage. Bookings for various podcasts and my Deadline video series actor’s side And behind the lens We have remained strong despite the strike, but now the doors are opening.

There have already been considerable changes to the normal flow of awards season, most recently when it was announced last week that the WGA Awards would be held on April 14, a month after the Oscars, because the guild said its five There were logistical problems. Month strike. SAG is sticking to its announced schedule and the air date on Netflix remains to be seen, but the fact that it still maintained the submission process while making selections shows that the union is hopeful of keeping the show intact.

‘Abbott Elementary’ was a big winner at the Critics’ Choice Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the context of television and awards shows that also honor actors from that medium, there has been some internal discussion among groups such as Critics’ Choice about eligibility as multiple shows could be contenders such as Abbott Elementary New seasons have not yet debuted due to popular delays on networks for the fall TV season. Will hanging episodes from the spring make shows that are still eligible at the Globes, Critics’ Choice and SAG all operate on a traditional calendar year instead of the Emmys, whose eligibility runs from June to May and which — though that ceremony was delayed until early 2024 – could the vote have been completed on schedule in August, unaffected by the strikes? In the end, it’s probably best to stick with the status quo and hope for the best.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series on Broadcast, Cable and Streaming

Of course, late-night talk shows have restarted, but there are few cast members from major studio movies available to make appearances to promote them. Saturday night Live has been smart with bookings including Timothée Chalamet for this week and then Jason Momoa on November 18. Both have major holidays for Warner Bros. releases – wonka And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, respectively – but even if a temporary agreement is not reached, snl It could be said that they were booked for other promotions (Chalamet has a Chanel program, Momoa has a fashion connection). There’s no doubt that Warners is planning to buy advertising during both shows, strike or no strike is not unusual, but it may be something on the show itself. wonka and/or aquaman-Related references.

Now that the strike is behind us (pending ratification from SAG/AFTRA members), awards season seems to have been saved just in time for the collateral damage caused by the work stoppage — and you can bet it’s going to be full steam ahead . ,

fasten your seat belts.