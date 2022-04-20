As soon as they ratify Ortiz and he already has his first problem in the América locker room

Ortiz’s first problem in America

April 18, 2022 6:20 p.m.

Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz has already changed the face of America since he took over the club, for which Emilio Azcárraga has indicated that Tano can stay until the end of the year if they manage to get into the league.

However, the Argentine coach would have a problem in the tactical part with the return of Pedro Aquino to the first team, since Richard Sánchez and Álvaro Fidalgo have managed to connect in the midfield and be a wall for the American team.

For the duel against León, several rotations are planned in the Americanist team, one of them the return of Pedro Aquino to the starting eleven. The match against his former team will be vital to define whether he returns to Tano Ortiz’s 11 or they will remain on the bench, something that greatly worries the Peruvian.

If Fernando Ortiz wants to give Pedro Aquino the opportunity to return to the starting lineup, the coach will have to sacrifice one of his midfielders, with Álvaro Fidalgo being the one who is most at risk of being left out.

