As the COVID narrative crumbles, they are already preparing the next “pandemic”

The Covid-19 narrative is broken, that battle is over. Yes, there are still pockets of symbolic resistance, little strongholds under siege that are not yet ready to die, but, for the most part, the establishment is letting go.

More and more countries [qui, qui, e qui] they are “loosening” Covid restrictions, abandoning vaccine passport projects and trying to “get back to normal.”

It seems that every week some new “expert” who had spent the past two years predicting that we would all be dead show up on the news claiming that we should “treat Covid like the flu.”

But just because they are giving us some respite on Covid does not mean that the agenda behind Covid is gone. Far from it.

Indeed, even as they try to bury this pandemic in a shallow grave, they are already preparing the public for the next health scare – AIDS.

In December Joe Biden said his administration’s goal was “to end the HIV / AIDS epidemic by 2030.” A similar campaign, launched in the UK around the same time, had used the exact same phrase, word for word.

Then, just last week it was suddenly reported that a “new variant” of HIV was circulating in Europe, a new strain allegedly “more virulent,” “more transmissible” and that “develops AIDS much faster.”

At the same time, newspapers report that, for the first time in years, heterosexuals are more likely to contract HIV than homosexuals and that they are “more at risk of AIDS” because they are “diagnosed late.”

In the wake of this “news,” an article in the Guardian argues that we need a “new strategy” to tackle AIDS.

Behind this new wave of fear is the invitation to get tested for AIDS as soon as possible addressed to politicians, celebrities and everyone else.

Prince Harry is leading the charge; in a video that caused the press to evoke the spirit of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry insisted that we all have a “duty” to get tested for HIV “to ensure the safety of others,” comparing it to COVID epidemic.

“You know your status,” the video says. Which will likely be a hashtag in the near future. (I just checked, actually it already is).

They really started pushing on the accelerator.

Even if the problem and the answer are still just out of the R&D stage, they are already talking about the solution.

Guess what it is?

If you thought “another mRNA vaccine” it means that you have been paying attention.

Yes, it seems that Moderna has learned so well from its rushed Covid vaccine that it doesn’t work that they are already producing an HIV vaccine which they hope will be just as “safe and effective.”

In a truly surprising coincidence, Moderna’s HIV vaccine began clinical trials on exactly the same day the news of the “new variant” of HIV appeared in the media and in the same week as the annual “HIV test week”. NHS. Strange world, right?

Anyway, everyone get ready to line up for the AIDS injection.

Oh, and the cancer one too.

The battle over Covid is slowly dying out, but the mRNA “vaccine” war has practically just begun.

Kit Knightly

