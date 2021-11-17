As the market becomes ethical, the Forum for Sustainable Finance is an example for Europe- Corriere.it

from Paola Pica

The non-profit association celebrates twenty years of activity. On the side of responsible investments and the challenge continues. The rules of the EU taxonomy and the opportunities of the National Plan

At the dawn of the 2000s the sustainable word it was rarely pronounced, and perhaps never until 2001 had it been associated with the noun finance. The latter mostly indicated the world of the Stock Exchange and the exploits of its protagonists. The bursting of the new economy bubble did not have curbed the wave of the turbo capitalists which then went, over the course of the decade, to the crafty neighborhoods, to the Mps-Antonveneta scandal, to speculations without rules on the notorious derivatives to end with the subprime crisis. A great sustainability crisis. And yet the Italian financial history gives us back that very difficult 2001 – year of the attack on the Twin Towers, of the G8 in Genoa, of the collapse of Argentina’s bonds – the birth of the Forum for sustainable finance, among the first experiences of this type in Europe. Intended as a search for paths and tools for a new economic model. easy (or almost) to write about it today. When we left 20 years ago they looked at us like we were crazy. The concept of sustainability itself was not known, let alone associated with finance. Only 10 years later we managed to gain a role, but always marginal, of a niche. If they had told me then that today the sustainable finance would become “mainstream” never, never would I have believed it …. Who speaks the general secretary of the Forum Francesco Bicciato, PhD at the University of Padua, former program manager in various international organizations, reference figure also in Europe on policies for sustainable development. Twenty years ago Bicciato was one of the young activists who, after having participated in the birth of Banca Etica with various associations (from Acli to Arci, from the Abele group to Libera, just to name a few) he promoted sustainable finance. The Forum is currently celebrating its first twenty years of activity on the occasion of the week Sri (Sustanaible responsible investments) now in its tenth edition. From last Thursday until November 25, nine conferences will address all the topics on the table, from the explosion of green investments, to European taxonomy in force from next January, to the global risk of green and social washing. Twenty years is a great achievement. Now let’s look to the future and the challenges our country faces. We will do this by supporting our institutions and reaffirming the central role that SRI industry can play in sustainable and inclusive development of our communities, says Bicciato.

A unique case Let’s start with the taxonomy, the great news, which will be operational from 2022. Of what can be declared, or not, sustainable, and therefore an investment objective of patient and responsible capital, Europe has developed classification that recalls the criteria identified in the New green deal of 2019, then implemented by the Next Generation Eu and finally in the National Recovery Plan (Pnrr). The EU taxonomy is a unique case, there is no other continent that is endowed with this level of regulation on sustainable investments, observes the general secretary of the Forum. But sustainable finance is a global market, not a local or only a European one. This is why it is important that the rules are increasingly uniform and incisive also in other parts of the world. The offer of green financial products has literally exploded in the last two years. The investment funds that declare i own goals Esg (the three reference criteria Enviromental, Social, Governance) show returns consistently higher than those of traditional funds. The gap has widened since the beginning of Covid indicating a correlation, in the perception of investors and savers, between the two crises, pandemic and climate. In 2020 the Worldwide average return of SRI equity funds state of 20.48% against 16.50% of traditional ones. At a European level, the former rose by 2% in the year of the pandemic which the average of traditional equity funds closed with a loss of 3%. enough to be optimistic? If in Europe, the criteria on sustainability are clear and shared, on the global market, investors are dealing with destructive phenomenon, and the real dimensions of which are not known, of green and social washing, that is, making activities that are not appear sustainable as sustainable. The biggest threat to the new development model according to Bicciato. That explains: Analysis should always be integrated. Let’s take an example: if a company produces using extraordinary recyclable materials and green technology but, as unfortunately happens in many countries, exploiting child labor, can the investment in that company be considered sustainable? The answer is no. You can’t have a taxonomy that holds true in Europe, but not India or China or the United States. One of the issues on which we are most committed is precisely that of multilateral cooperation. Challenging dialogue, not easy to keep open, but just like for the climate also the only option. One of the most influential bankers in the world, the chief of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, in an interview with Courier service it announced trillion-dollar credits for investments in ecological transition and cohesion and represented the need for a just transition that is equitable for all: poor and rich countries.

The just transition The commitment of large financial institutions is very important and a reason for trust in change – comments Bicciato – La “Just transition” as it is called in international meetings also and above all that concerning work. The right transition requires, for example, adequate preparation and time to train new skills in sectors and industries that change the production model. Let’s take the coal plants that I hope will soon be decommissioned in favor of plants for renewable energy. How to avoid creating unemployment? necessary to start immediately, long before the disposal, with the re-skilling of the workforce. Meantime governments must put in place a series of measures to mitigate social risks. The role of financial operators, then, will be crucial to reorient capital, we are talking about hundreds of billions towards sustainable projects, fueling growth. Twenty years later, that youthful idea of ​​a sustainable world is a revolution within reach. A fair, inclusive and possible revolution.

