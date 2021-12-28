As the US tanker fleet is arriving, the price of European gas is halving, but remains very high

The US liquefied natural gas tanker fleet is on its way to Europe, bringing some relief to heating and electricity prices. We have 10 tanks already destined and another 12 that are coming to Europe, but without a precise port of call yet. It deals and sells as they sail.

This has led to a drop in the price of energy futures on the European market, the netherlands. We are practically halving these values ​​compared to the maximums, but….

There is a “But”: the sale of gas from North America is not free, but has a price, that of arbitrage between the highest European price and the much lower American one. The difference, even with respect to oil, is easy to understand if we evaluate gas, and therefore its price, by calculating it as the equivalent of a barrel of oil:

So, if you are parliamentary on oil, the cost of US gas is very close to that of oil, even slightly lower, that of Europe is still 3 times that of the US. The difference in price is pocketed by traders who are doing arbitrage and those who rent LNG tanks, whose freight rates are expensive. All in the pockets of European citizens, punished by extremely unprepared and superficial governments.

However, the superficiality of European energy policies has managed to achieve something that no US government, with extreme pressure, had ever managed to achieve: to make the Old Continent dependent on US gas.



