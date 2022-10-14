As the war changes, Ukrainian soldiers in the UK learn offensive tactics from Canada

With the rat-a-tat-tat of machine gun fire and the putrid smell of explosives in the air, a squad of Ukrainian soldiers rush to cover a foxhole lined with sandbags.

Some members of the group fire back, their bullets hitting next to a concrete structure on a hill hundreds of yards away.

It’s a compelling simulation, meant to mimic the chaos and intensity of real battlefield conditions – only this scene takes place in the scenic hills of southern England, rather than the conflict zones of Ukrainian regions. from Donbass or Kherson.

“I’m ready to take up arms and go to the front lines and fight against the invaders,” said a Ukrainian recruit in his twenties participating in the simulation, who asked to be called by his nickname, Panda.

Smoke from a live-fire exercise drifts over a mock battlefield in southern England, where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained by a multinational force including Canada. (Chris Brown/CBC News)

He and around 200 other Ukrainians have just completed the final part of an intensive five-week training course run under the auspices of the UK Ministry of Defence.

The media event at the training base was carefully organized by the British Defense Staff, with Ukrainian soldiers hand-picked for interviews and the media given a very tight deadline to conduct them. CBC News agreed, under British operating rules, to hide the identities and faces of Ukrainians.

Panda said until just a few weeks ago that he was a design engineer working in western Ukraine – and had never shot a gun. But, very quickly, he had to assimilate to a military state of mind.

“I really want this war to end as soon as possible, and with the support of our allies, we can make it happen,” he told a CBC News team through a translator during the interview. a short interview in the UK training area.

Earlier this week, the British Ministry of Defense invited foreign journalists, including from Canada, to observe the training program for Ukrainian recruits, which it calls Operation Interflex.

A new recruit from Ukraine who goes by the code name “Panda” spoke to CBC News about his experience during the British-led training mission. (Jean Francois Bission/CBC News)

The objective is to eventually give 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers a NATO-quality immersion in the basics of military combat, tactics and response to the wounded on the battlefield.

Canada is one of many Western partners to participate in the program, with approximately 160 troops stationed in England.

New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Latvia and Denmark are among the other countries taking part in the British-led program.

For the Canadian military, it’s the second-generation version of what began in 2015 as Operation Unifier, which was based at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near Lviv. , in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers tend to a simulated casualty during their training. The victim is played by a British actor. (Chris Brown/CBC News)

For seven years, thousands of Ukrainian recruits were trained or had their skills upgraded by Canadian soldiers before the February 24 Russian invasion brought about the abrupt closure of the program.

Canada’s Ministry of Defense says training in the UK adds nearly $900 million to other aid Ottawa has provided to the Ukrainian military, including the supply of body armor, drones, anti-tank weapons and artillery pieces M777.

Ukrainian soldiers practice offensive techniques and tactics during their training in the south of England. Many soldiers were civilians until recently. (Jean Francois Bission/CBC News)

“There’s definitely a sense of urgency and meaning to what we’re doing,” said Major Mike Pal, who leads the Canadian training contingent in the UK but is based in Edmonton with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

“We basically take Ukrainian civilians and turn them into soldiers.”

The simulations observed by CBC News included a live fire exercise with smoke and machine guns, a mass casualty event where recruits had to treat soldiers injured in combat and, finally, a series of lessons on cleaning and cleaning. load of guns, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The uniform emblem worn by Canadian soldiers training Ukrainian recruits. (Jean Francois Bission/CBC News)

As the trajectory of war has changed in Ukraine, the nature of training in the UK has changed, say military instructors.

“I see a pretty drastic change,” Pal said. “What I noticed about the classes that ran through the summer was that there was a real focus on defensive operations – and training these guys to be can survive all summer in order to fight all fall.

“We are now trying to instill in the candidates what I call an attacking spirit because we are aware of the way the campaign is going in Ukraine.”

Major Mike Pal of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry leads the Canadian contingent of the UK training mission (Jean Francois Bission/CBC News)

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has recovered thousands of square kilometers of territory in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Lugansk and Donetsk. It also marked a significant breakthrough in the Kherson region west of the Dnipro River.

Many military analysts believe Ukraine now has the initiative and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military is responding to its moves.

Where the new recruits of this cohort will end up will be determined by the leaders of the Ukrainian units to which they will be assigned.

While some may be sent to the front lines immediately, others will spend several more weeks or months being trained on specialized equipment.

A British instructor demonstrates how to assemble and disassemble a Javelin anti-tank missile launcher. (Chris Brown/CBC News)

The commander of Operation Interflex told CBC News that Ukrainian recruits will leave the UK with new equipment, uniforms and fully equipped first aid kits.

And while the training is more comprehensive than what they would receive in Ukraine, the main difference, he said, is that it can be done safely away from the combat zone.

“I think it makes a huge difference,” said the British lieutenant colonel. Buchan Smith. “They are removed from all this conflict at home and given all the resources they need to have as professional and realistic training as possible.”