ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, he confirms the relationship and reveals: “She is the love of my life”

What between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky there was something more than a simple friendship it had been widely deduced, especially after the latest sightings and the latest recent rumors. But now, with an interview with GQ Usa, the American rapper has removed all doubts: “She is the love of my life, she is my lady“. The rumors about a possible flirtation between the two had begun to circulate as early as 2020 and precisely when Rihanna was single again after the end of the three-year relationship with the Saudi billionaire. Hassan Jameel.

Also in this case the web has split. While someone already loves them: “How beautiful, I am ready to witness the birth of the new Jesus”, wrote a user ironically on Twitter. Someone else turns up their noses: “Rihanna and Drake (ex boyfriend, ed): that’s the only couple “. Anyway now with Rakim Athelaston Mayers (this is the real name of A $ AP) it seems that the well-known singer from Barbados has found true love. Not surprisingly, when asked how he would see himself in the role of father, he said: “If that’s my destiny, absolutely. I think I would be an incredible and exceptional dad ”.