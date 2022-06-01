ASAP Rocky and Rihanna: He wants to be a “cool” father for his first child
On May 13, 2022, the world was beaming in front of their phones when they heard the good news: star couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child. During an interview for DAZED Magazine, the rapper confessed his desire to be a cool dad.
A star couple
No need to present this iconic couple what are ASAP and RIhanna: a star duo who love red carpets, extravagant outfits, and triumphing in recent months to expose the world to the singer baby bump. But it is nevertheless in all discretion that Rihanna gave birth to their first child, a little boy, not breaking the good news until a week later, on May 19. Almost a week later, DAZED magazine offered him their cover and drew an exclusive interview about his new album, but especially about his new role as dad.
“I hope to raise open-minded children”
Confiding in his relationship with Rihanna, his friendship with Virgil Abloh or his music, the 33-year-old rapper also admits with humor and frankness love ” watch cartoons […] as, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark “. He says he hopes his kids never lose “their imagination, even as adults”. Called by the magazine “the father of a generation”, ASAP Rocky delivers want ” raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically I just wanna a cool kid with cool parents. »