ASAP Rocky and Rihanna: He wants to be a “cool” father for his first child

On May 13, 2022, the world was beaming in front of their phones when they heard the good news: star couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child. During an interview for DAZED Magazine, the rapper confessed his desire to be a cool dad.

A star couple

No need to present this iconic couple what are ASAP and RIhanna: a star duo who love red carpets, extravagant outfits, and triumphing in recent months to expose the world to the singer baby bump. But it is nevertheless in all discretion that Rihanna gave birth to their first child, a little boy, not breaking the good news until a week later, on May 19. Almost a week later, DAZED magazine offered him their cover and drew an exclusive interview about his new album, but especially about his new role as dad.

“I hope to raise open-minded children”