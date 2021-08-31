Asap Rocky and Rihanna paparazzi together while shooting a music video in New York

The new most glamorous couple of the American star system, the one formed by rapper Asap Rocky and Rihanna, is running fast. The two were paparazzi in the Bronx, the famous neighborhood of New York, while filming a new music video together. The song could be released on Rihanna’s new album.

One of the most famous couples in the United States seems to be running fast, formed by rapper Asap Rocky and singer Rihanna. A relationship that for years had filled the news of gossip newspapers with rumors and stolen photos, and only at the beginning of 2020, after the end of the relationship between the billionaire Hassan Jameel and the singer, began to have its first unofficial appearance. The photos in Barbados, homeland for the singer, did the rest. Now the couple seems so close and close that in recent days the two have been filmed in the famous neighborhood of New York, the Bronx, intent on shooting a music video together. The song could belong to Rihanna’s new album: on the web there are rumors around “R9”, the working title of the album confirmed by the singer herself, but for now nothing official yet.

The music video of the new single

The images come from Bronx, the perfect setting for one of the most glamorous couples of the New York summer: we are talking about Asap Rocky and Rihanna who have been paparazzi in the famous district of the Big Apple, intent on shooting a music video. To the applause of the locals who did not expect to meet them there, the couple strolled hand in hand around the neighborhood, before appearing on the landing in the fire escape of one of the buildings. Shooting that could belong to one lovesong present in the two upcoming projects: if initially one could think that the single could belong to the much talked about new album by Rihanna, there are those who have not ruled out the presence of the song in the project “All smiles“by Asap Rocky, coming soon.

Asap Rocky: “She is the love of my life”

The couple seem happier than ever, after years of rumors of their closeness, and then of some photos stolen by paparazzi. If the first meeting came in 2013, when Rihanna participated in the video “Fashion Killa“of the rapper, many more voices seemed certain of their relationship already at the beginning of 2020, when the singer wanted Asap as the testimonial of her promotional campaign for the cosmetic line she produced. end of the relationship between Saudi billionaire Hassan Jamel and Rihanna, Asap Rocky seems even more destined to be the singer’s life partner, after the revelation to GQ Usa (“She is the love of my life, she is my lady”), but above all after confessing that the singer is was instrumental in the design overhaul of his next album, influencing his creation process.