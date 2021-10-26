Asap Rocky brings to life and streaming its first success LIVE, LONG, ASAP 10 years after its release

With his next album in the pipeline, also influenced by the presence of Rihanna next to him, A $ AP Rocky has decided to take a step back in time, to his first year of career. In fact, his debut mixtape “LIVE, LOVE, ASAP” will be released on October 29 on all music streaming platforms, 10 years after its release.

A $ AP Rocky (ph Getty / FilmMagic / FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

He is certainly one of the brightest representatives of the A $ ap Mob, the US collective that has seen A $ AP Rocky together with A $ AP Ferg, A $ AP Yams and A $ AP Ant since 2006. A line-up capable of revolutionizing urban imagery in the United States, especially through A $ AP Rocky, with the singer also becoming one of Dior’s first African-American models under contract, over seven years ago. Going back in time, it is also possible to observe the beginning of the journey of A $ AP Rocky, an evolution that this year turns 10 and that could bring to light one of the most interesting projects of his career, still not available on the platforms streaming. In fact, A $ AP Rocky has announced the diffusion of “LIVE, LOVE, ASAP”, his first mixtape released in 2011. The project released on October 31st 2011 will have a new life on October 29th, when it will be possible to listen to the album with the collaborations of A $ AP Ferg, A $ AP Twelvyy, Schoolboy Q and Fat Tony, but not only, on Spotify and Apple Music. As previously unreleased, it will be released in the “Sandman” project, track produced by Kelvin Krash and Clams Casino.

10 years after the publication of LIVE, LOVE, ASAP, the project arrives in streaming

Protagonist of the summer between the liaison with the Barbadian singer Rihanna and the announcement of her new album, with the provisional title “All Smiles“, A $ AP Rocky has decided he wants to travel back in time, a return to 2011, one of the most important years of his career. Five years after the formation of A $ ap Mob, the New York singer released his first mixtape “LIVE, LOVE, ASAP”, a project that will take him in a few months to sign one of the most important debut contracts in history, over three million dollars with Sony Music Entertainment. great success also thanks to the virality of songs like “Weight“,” Demons “and” Kissin Pink “with his companion in adventures A $ AP Ferg.” Peso “above all managed to win the favor of the news also thanks to the number of views collected in a period like 2011 on YouTube: the video of the song directed by Abteen Bagheri came to count over 10 million views in a few weeks, a historic result at the time. A $ AP Rocky has therefore decided to make its youth main project also available to users of music streaming platforms, with the album “LIVE, LOVE, ASAP” available from next October 29th. A bonus track will also be added to the 16-track project: it’s about “Sandman” produced by Kelvin Krash and Clams Casino. Conversely, the streaming mixtape will not include “Kissin ‘Pink” and “Out of This World”.

The news on his new album

Since last May, however, no official news has been received on the new A $ AP Rocky album, initially defined with the provisional title “All smiles”, but which may now have evolved into “Next for Rocky“, which will follow 2018’s” Testing “. The American rapper had announced the release shortly in recent months, when interviewed by GQ magazine, he talked about his experience in prison in Sweden and how that and the presence of Rihanna influenced the story of his new album. Above all, the presence of Rihanna, followed throughout the singer’s musical tour with a station that allowed him to compose music on the go, would have practically upset the production plan of the new project. An interesting and unsurprising feature when we talk about A $ AP Rocky, who laid the foundations of his career precisely in the continuous reformulation of his musical and aesthetic proposal.