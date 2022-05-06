ASAP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna in ‘DMB’ Music Video

ASAP Rocky is back with a new single and a music video to go along with this new track. Title DMB, this new title marks the comeback of the rapper, who has not released an album since Testing in 2018.

Before unveiling this new title, the rapper had raised the hype with a big teaser on social networks and especially on Instagram. In this new clip, the artist stages himself with Rihanna with whom he is expecting a child, and he goes even further by making his marriage proposal publicly.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are married?

We can see the rapper with a grillz on which is written “would you marry me ?” and a response from Rihanna with a grillz: “I want it”.

The video is available above and this statement is likely to make noise in the hours to come. We let you discover it.