ASAP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in their new “DMB” music video!

In his new “DMB” music video, ASAP Rocky proposes to Rihanna. And for fans of the singer, they really got engaged.

For a surprise, it’s a beautiful one! ASAP Rocky did his big back with a new clip BMD in which he asks for Rihanna’s hand. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

ASAP Rocky in turmoil

Rihanna’s darling, ASAP Rocky continues the accusations or the arrests. The latest dates back to the end of April 2022.

Back from their trip to Barbados, ASAP Rocky got stop at Los Angeles airport. An arrest that led him to detention as he returned from vacation. Welcome back to the United States.

The rapper, identified by police as Rakim Meyers, his real name, and two other people allegedly shot a person 2 or 3 times. The victim got away with it, but his recent statements have revived the case.

Indeed, because the shooting went back to November 2021. To get out of it, ASAP Rocky posted $550,000 bondbut it seems thata member of his crew gave his name to the police.

Accustomed to accusations at all costs, ASAP Rocky knows how to deal with justice. In 2019, he was still charged with attempted murder at age 16. That same year, he was imprisoned in Sweden.

Aware of his bad boy side, he talks about it in his new song BMD. So much so that ASAP Rocky does not hesitate to stage all the times he has been released from prison. And one person was always there to welcome her: Rihanna.

Eh yes, the star knows how to support her darling properly. MCE TV tells you more!

Rihanna said yes to her for life in her music video BMD

In the ASAP Rocky’s new music video, BMDRihanna keeps him jump into each other’s arms every time he gets out of detention or jail. A beautiful proof of love!

Indeed, it proves that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky love each other no matter what. They have had a relationship for several years, first friends then lovers and soon parents.

Moreover, in the clip, Rihanna wasn’t pregnant yet. And for good reason, the filming of the video of BMD dates back to July 2021. This explains the fact that the singer appears to be smoking without any problem.

The title BMD marks the return of ASAP Rocky since the release of his album Testing in 2018. In this piece, the rapper does not hesitate to say loud and clear: ” I fell in love with you “. Words surely intended for Rihanna.

Indeed, because in the clip, ASAP Rocky appears with grillz on which is written the following question: ” Would you marry me ?“. Very quickly, the camera turns to Rihanna who also wears a grillz with writing: ” I want it “.

The couple just publicly announced that they secretly got engaged a few months ago. For the time being, the two artists did not react to this announcement.

Rihanna is expecting a child from ASAP Rocky so it’s no wonder she accepted this cute marriage proposal. The one who missed the Met Gala 2022 managed to make history once again. Indeed, she had the right to his marble statue at the MET.

Photo credit :

Splash News/ABACA