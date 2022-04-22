Entertainment

ASAP Rocky: Rihanna’s husband betrayed by one of his brothers? The revelations about his arrest

It is a particularly astonishing scene which took place this Wednesday, April 20 on the tarmac of the international airport of Los Angeles. While Rihanna’s plane andA$AP Rocky had just landed from Barbados, where the couple had offered themselves a few days of vacation, the LAPD had arrested the New York rapper.

Very quickly, TMZ will reveal that a complaint had been filed against Rocky by a person claiming that the latter had shot him several times, last November.

Briefly placed behind bars, Rakim Mayers, whose Californian home was also searched, was finally released shortly after posting $550,000 bail.

And while the investigation continues, A$AP Bari, co-founder of the A$AP Mob from which he was expelled a few years ago for a case of sexual assault, claims to know where the complaint against his former partner.

According to him, the complaint would indeed come from another member of the collective founded in Harlem. He will go further by openly citing the name of A$AP Relli, who was allegedly the victim of these shots, through several publications on social networks.

A$AP Bari will thus accuse him of being responsible for this arrest by calling him a “rat” and asking him why he had acted in this way. Since then, Relli has chosen to block his Instagram account and has therefore not spoken on this necessarily complicated subject.

There is no doubt that answers should be given within a few weeks, when the legal procedure will be officially initiated.

