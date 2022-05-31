ASAP Rocky wants to be a ‘cool dad’ to his kid with Rihanna!

Rapper ASAP Rocky opens up about his new life as a father for the first time. With Rihanna, they welcomed their first child.

For two weeks, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been the happy parents of a little boy. During an interview with DAZED Magazine, the rapper confided in his role as a father. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna gave birth to her first child in the greatest of secrets

The star couple, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child on May 13, 2022 and it is a boy. But the announcement fell only on May 19.

The ASAP Rocky sweetheart has remained very discreet about her delivery. While throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna chained public appearances, each more incredible than the other. And for good reason, thea star wanted to change the vision of motherhood but also the media treatment of this period.

Thus, for her first pregnancy, Rihanna gave everything, so much so that she had the right to his marble statue at the MET. Indeed, as she was at home in Barbados with ASAP Rocky, so she missed the Met Gala 2022.

Even though they missed this year’s fashion event, the rapper and Rihanna therefore shone on the red carpet in 2021. Yes, the two stars have a sense of fashion and intend to share it with their son.

Yup, ASAP Rocky is thehappy dad of a boy. Something to make him even prouder. Besides, the rapper looks like he’s on cloud nine since the arrival of his son.

The one who has asked in marriage Rihanna in her music video BMD didn’t hesitate to let people know what kind of father he would be. And unsurprisingly, he didn’t plan to be a “regular dad”. MCE TV tells you more!

ASAP Rocky promises to be a cool dad and not an ordinary dad

Since Rihanna gave birth to her son, she hasn’t taken her eyes off him. In effect, the star is already very protective with her child. It remains to be seen whether she will leave enough room for ASAP Rocky so that he can ensure his role as a father.

Moreover, the latter confided in Dazed, on May 30, 2022, on the education he wants to bring to his childrenstarting with his son: “I will always remind my children never to lose their imagination, even in adulthood, no matter what”. Before admitting that when he was younger, he was a fan of cartoons: “I actually love watching cartoons – I’ve watched Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”

In short, ASAP Rocky intends to transmit this passion to his son. But that’s not all, the rapper also wants his children to be cultured and open-minded. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically I just want a cool kid with cool parents. » he explains to Dazed.

Thereby, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky will do anything to instill the right values to their son and future children, if the couple decides to expand their family. But it seems that he is off to a good start since the rapper evokes the word child in the plural. To be continued !

Photo credit :

Doug Peters / Alamy / Abaca