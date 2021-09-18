Asap Rocky’s confirmation: “Rihanna is the love of my life”

Qhe shots stolen by the hand in Barbados last Christmas they left little room for doubt. But you know: in the world of‘entertainment, loves are born like mushrooms, e they vanish just as quickly.

Perhaps, however, the liaison in place between Asap Rocky And Rihanna does not belong to this host of loves “hit and run“, But it involves a deeper feeling. Told for the first time, and with great emotion, by the American rapper, who gave a long interview to GQ Usa.

Asap Rocky’s love words about Rihanna

The same reporter Samuel Hine he kindly made fun of the artist for his evident falling in love. “As soon as I mentioned Rihanna, him he lit up like a teenager whose flirt has just accepted the invitation to go out, “he wrote in the piece” Practically I could hear the angels singing“.

Asap Rocky’s statements confirmed Hine’s words: “She is the love of my life“, he said, “she is my lady“.

On the other hand, the artist explained, having a serious relationship «makes everything much more beautiful. Everything is better when you find your special person ». And if before the rapper looked like allergic to monogamy, since he has fallen in love with Rihanna his attitude seems to have changed. “You know it when you find your person“.

But the singer went even further (and who knows if Rihanna, so reserved, will have liked his words). Taken by love – and pressed by the journalist – he also declared that he felt «already a father. And anyway, I think I’m going to be an incredible dad. And that my son will be very cool, ”he added.

The two have been friends and “colleagues” for years

Rihanna and Asap Rocky have known each other for several years. In 2013, he opened the Diamonds World Tour of the partner. At the time, however, the two were busy with other partners. She had a troubled romance with Chris Brown, which left her with a broken heart and several bruises on her face, and then a liaison with the rapper Drake.

Then, more recently, he had a three-year relationship with Hassan Jameel, former businessman of Naomi Campbell and heir to a very rich Saudi family, with whom she seems to have left at the beginning of 2020. Last July, Rihanna wanted her partner as testimonial of his Fenty Skin campaign, its line of body products (below).

Finally, the photos of December Barbados arrived, which we have already mentioned, and that confirmed the Holidays spent together. At this point, Asap Rocky’s words are just a (very sweet) icing on the cake.

