Ascari: “Alvarez would not exclude Vlahovic. Watch out for Farias: Fiorentina is there “

“Alvarez? He is the most crystalline talent of the last Argentine generation, he is scoring with an avalanche and the Fiorentina will have to beware of Juventus, from the English, from the Spanish with theAtletico Madrid ahead. Viola can take advantage of the good offices of Burdisso, from Martinez Quarta, but also Simeone for the Colchoneros can do the same. Alvarez And Vlahovic they are two great players, but with opposite characteristics because the Argentine is a Montella, a short line … His arrival in January? Fiorentina could anticipate the competition by blocking it for January because Commisso has fewer liquidity problems than Juventus. In this respect, if the Fiorentina president sits at the table he can use very convincing motivations compared to the Bianconeri too. If Vlahovic does not renew the viola they will try to sell him and, if they manage to anticipate the times with Alvarez, I think it could represent an advantage for all parties. However, one does not exclude the other, it can also come with the Serbian in pink. Vlahovic would also be cornered and could end up in the stands no longer playing. Borja Mayoral? He is a player who did very well last year and could be reachable by virtue of the fact that Fiorentina also have good relations with Real Madrid. Alvarez, however, teases the imagination more, Mayoral did not enchant. I know that contacts have also been initiated for Facundo Farias, in addition to Fiorentina, Juventus and Atalanta are also vigilant “