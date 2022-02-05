Ascoli Calcio, Sottil: “Excellent job on the market. Perugia strong and reinforced, we want to push from the first second “- picenotime

The coach of Ascoli Andrea Sottil spoke at Picchio Village, just before the finishing session, on the eve of the home match against Perugia valid for the 21st day of the Serie B championship.

“There was an excellent job of the director, in great harmony with me, even before the transfer market started we had very clear ideas about what we had to do: let out players who were no longer part of our project – a fundamental aspect for the players. balance of the group – and having players who would allow me to vary the game system. The players we were looking for were excellent first-choice grafts, of quality, experience, experience and great flexibility. It is a squad that has strengthened and in couples I have the possibility to vary. The idea of ​​the turbot is by no means abandoned because it has given us a lot, we can still do it very well today, indeed we are even more complete. I have the possibility to start with a module that has players already positioned in width or to change during the match. I’m very happy, a great job has been done, now we need to show off great performances“.

This is the evaluation of Ricci and Paganini: “Ricci is the player we were looking for from the beginning, we have always had him in mind, he is a southpaw, very good in one on one, he knows how to kick, finish, has excellent physical condition, runs and sacrifices himself, between the lines he raises the quality. Paganini is different, with more volume than Ricci, he knows how to do a little bit of everything, the fifth, the full back, the mezzala and the wide support in width all the way to the right, he is able to attack the goal, he is very good technically, intelligent tactically and good at aerial play, he has great elevation “.

The championship break came at a time when the Bianconeri were in excellent form: “If I had to choose, I would never stop, we took the opportunity to restore strength, to increase the team’s technical and tactical knowledge, to improve the principles and bring in new players. Another positive aspect of the director’s work is the fact that the new players are all ready, many were playing starters, so their physical and tactical integration was quick “.

On the match with Perugia: “It is clear that we have to start strong again, we prepared well and worked hard, against Perugia we have to show off a great performance. Perugia is a strong team, the president and the sporting director set up a competitive team for the coach already in July and in my opinion they had an excellent winter transfer market, buying very good and very strong players for the category. In short, we will face a strong and competitive team, congratulations to their president and their director, but we have the obligation to push from the first to the last second available and pull off a great race. We still have some defections, we are recovering the last players, hoping that Covid will stay away from us because it has hit us hard. The team worked well, the players reached an important form and above all I saw great determination and the desire to start over on the right foot “.

Eight games to play in the next month: “The Serie B championship is long and tiring, divided into three parts: simulating a 100-meter race, there is the start – the first 30-40 meters – in which you have to be ready, and we have been; then there is the central part, which is this, and it is very important to almost definitively take the final positions. Then there are the last 20-30 meters for the final sprint. This February is very busy, we will play fundamental matches every three days, head to head, so getting out of this phase with most of the points scored would put us in a useful position to make the final sprint, playing something important. We must be calm, we must not have pressure, we have a big climb to do, one step at a time. Now the only goal is Perugia ”.