Ascoli Calcio, the new Juventus calendar after the postponement of the next two Serie B rounds – picenotime

The Ascoli calendar changes after the stop of the last two championship rounds of 2021 established today by the Serie B League Assembly due to the positivity to Covid-19 that affected several cadet teams (CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS).

It will start again on January 15th with the away match in Terni, followed by the first day of return on the field of Cosenza. After a weekend break, space for the internal match against Perugia scheduled for February 5th. On February 12, another match at “Del Duca” against Como, on February 15 then midweek round at “Vigorito” in Benevento. On February 19th they will return to “Del Duca” for the match against Alessandria, then another midweek round away at “Rigamonti” in Brescia on February 22nd. From February 26th the Bianconeri’s path will resume the season’s opening calendar with the seventh return day which includes the match between the friendly walls with Crotone.