Ascoli Calcio, the new Juventus calendar after the postponement of the next two Serie B rounds – picenotime

The Ascoli calendar changes after the stop of the last two championship rounds of 2021 established today by the Serie B League Assembly due to the positivity to Covid-19 that affected several cadet teams (CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS).

It will start again on January 15th with the away match in Terni, followed by the first day of return on the field of Cosenza. After a weekend break, space for the internal match against Perugia scheduled for February 5th. On February 12, another match at “Del Duca” against Como, on February 15 then midweek round at “Vigorito” in Benevento. On February 19th they will return to “Del Duca” for the match against Alessandria, then another midweek round away at “Rigamonti” in Brescia on February 22nd. From February 26th the Bianconeri’s path will resume the season’s opening calendar with the seventh return day which includes the match between the friendly walls with Crotone.

ASCOLI CALENDAR FROM 19TH TO 38TH SHIFT (times and dates yet to be defined)

19 ^ TERNANA-ASCOLI January 15 at the “Liberati” stadium

20 ^ COSENZA-ASCOLI January 22 at the “San Vito-Marulla” stadium

21 ^ ASCOLI-PERUGIA February 5th at the “Del Duca” stadium

22 ^ ASCOLI-COMO February 12 at the “Del Duca” stadium

23 ^ BENEVENTO-ASCOLI February 15 at the “Vigorito” stadium

24 ^ ASCOLI-ALEXANDRIA February 19 at the “Del Duca” stadium

25 ^ BRESCIA-ASCOLI February 22 at the “Rigamonti” stadium

26 ^ ASCOLI-CROTONE February 26 at the “Del Duca” stadium

27 ^ LECCE-ASCOLI 1st March at the “Via del Mare” stadium

28 ^ ASCOLI-FROSINONE March 5 at the “Del Duca” stadium

29 ^ SPAL-ASCOLI March 12 at the “Mazza” stadium

30 ^ ASCOLI-PISA March 15 at the “Del Duca” stadium

31st VICENZA-ASCOLI March 19 at the “Menti” stadium

32 ^ ASCOLI-PORDENONE April 2 at the “Del Duca” stadium

33 ^ MONZA-ASCOLI April 5 at the “U-Power” stage

34 ^ ASCOLI-REGGINA April 9 at the “Del Duca” stadium

35 ^ PARMA-ASCOLI April 18 at the “Tardini” stadium

36 ^ ASCOLI-CITADEL 25 April at the “Del Duca” stadium

37 ^ CREMONESE-ASCOLI April 30 at the “Zini

38 ^ ASCOLI-TERNANA May 6 at the “Del Duca” stadium

