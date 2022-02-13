Ascoli-Como 1-1, Arrigoni replies to Tsadjout. Saric’s expulsion of an uncertain Ayroldi – picenotime was decisive

Second consecutive home match for Ascoli hosting Como in the context of the 22nd day of the Serie B championship. Bianconeri returning from the internal knockout with Perugia, the Lombards drew 1-1 against Lecce in the last round.

Sottil returns to 4-3-1-2 with Leali in goal and the defense made up of Salvi, Botteghin, Bellusci and D’Orazio. Buchel in the control room flanked by Collocolo and Caligara with Maistro on the trocar in support of Tsadjout and Bidaoui. Gattuso does not recover even for the Varnier and La Gumina bench and confirms the 4-4-2 with Facchin between the posts and the rearguard formed by Vignali, Scaglia, Solini and Ioannou. Midline with the former Parisians, captain Bellemo, Arrigoni and Gatto, in attack Cerri and Gabrielloni. A fair number of fans at the “Del Duca”, there are 135 Larian fans in the Away Sector. Bianconeri on the pitch with red socks.

Better for Ascoli at the start: at minute 8 Maistro’s right low shot excellently rejected by Facchin, Bidaoui also tries from a lateral position, the Larian goalkeeper saves himself for a corner with his hand. Shortly before the quarter of an hour sudden conclusion from 20 meters by Bidaoui, Facchin opposes with open hands then sweeps away Scaglia. At 17 ‘the Picchio takes the advantage with merit: low assist by Bidaoui from the left, Scaglia gets stuck in the small area and Tsadjout takes advantage of it by striking Facchin in a split (first center in the black and white jersey for the former Pordenone). At 20 ‘left-handed racing car from outside Buchel, the number 1 of Como stretches well. At 25 ‘another chance for the hosts: Tsadjout impressively wins an aerial duel in midfield, Maistro flies on the counterattack, ball back to the young striker owned by AC Milan who kicks slightly to the side with his left. At 28 ‘Vignali touches the post with a header from Bellemo’s corner. A minute after Buchel’s sensational error in the setting phase, Cerri goes to the shot that finds Leali’s fundamental diving save. At 35 ‘splendid personal action by Bidaoui who loads the right from the edge, a ball that touches the post after a touch from Facchin. Sottil’s team closed the first half well and in attack, Buchel and Parisians were booked in the series.

At the start of the second half Saric immediately enters for Buchel with Caligara returning to the role of playmaker. Maistro immediately widens on the left for Bidaoui, dribbles on Vignali and a dry right rejected once again by Facchin. At 48 ‘Maistro, well served by Salvi, kicks too centrally all alone in the area and favors the low parade of the Como goalkeeper. The Larian defenders are unable to contain Bidaoui who sows panic in the left lane. At 57 ‘shot from the edge with Bellemo’s right, he blocks a careful Leali with confidence. In the 60th minute, a red card directed against Saric for a sliding intervention with his foot too high on Gabrielloni on the offensive trocar (excessive decision by Ayroldi). Gattuso reinforces the attack with Ciciretti and Gliozzi in place of Gatto and Gabrielloni. At 65 ‘comes the equal of the guests with a magnificent left footed by Arrigoni from a distance on the developments of a corner. Como increases the number of laps with Ascoli who can no longer become dangerous forward. Loyal on the shields with a splendid instinctive parade on Cerri’s close gore well assisted by Vignali with a cross from the bottom. At 74 ‘Sottil strengthens the defense with Quaranta in place of Maistro. The referee is caught by the Ascoli public, booked for Bidaoui protests for an unsigned foul in midfield. Falasco and Ricci also enter for D’Orazio and Bidaoui. Gattuso replies with Iovine and Blanco in place of Vignali and Parisians. A tired Salvi also comes out, inside Baschirotto. At minute 88 Como scores with Blanco on an assist from Iovine, the referee cancels for a correct offside position. At 92 ‘left low shot by Ciciretti controlled by Leali. Sottil was also sent off for protests after yet another foul whistled against the Bianconeri by an uncertain Ayroldi (disputed by the whole stadium). It ends with Picchio’s sixth draw of the season, which rises to 33 points in the standings in view of the next midweek round in Benevento.